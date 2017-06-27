Landscaper takes out his anger on tenant’s home

A 27-year-old landscaper who damaged the house he was renting has one month to repay his landlord.

Peter Augustus Lewis of Manchester Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael admitted before Magistrate Douglas Frederick Tuesday to damaging the home of Anderson Walkes without lawful excuse between March 7 and 8.

Sergeant Martin Rock told the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court that Walkes had given Lewis and his family one month to vacate his premises. However, when he went to check on the property, which Lewis was renting with his mother and brother, the landlord noticed lines of red paint on the outer and inner walls.

Lewis was later arrested and charged.

In addressing the magistrate Tuesday, Lewis explained that he had committed the act because he was angry with Walkes. He said the landlord had only given his family one month’s notice and that had angered him.

“I apologize. I did it because I was angry,” Lewis said.

However, the magistrate told Lewis that did not give him the right to commit such an act.

The landlord was also present in the court Tuesday and told Frederick that the house, which was painted off white, would cost some $4,600 to repair.

However, after some negotiation between the two men who once had “a good relationship”, it was agreed that Lewis would pay $2,300 by July 7 and the remainder by July 31.

The magistrate also imposed a three-month bond on Lewis.

If he fails to keep the peace and be of good behaviour during that time he will have to pay the court $1,500 forthwith of spend three months in prison.