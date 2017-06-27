Increased interest in Tai Chi

More Barbadians are turning to Tai Chi, a martial art known for both its defence techniques and its health benefits. And leading this exercise movement is Erskine Husbands, who is affiliated with the Tai Chi Institute of Trinidad.

He began as a martial arts enthusiast, enjoying martial arts movies like many people do. Husbands then began studying Wo Shu when he was 16 years old, gradually going deeper into the craft and learning other styles such as Tai Chi.

And it was this martial art that helped him recover from a serious accident. Husbands fell two storeys from a roof and hit a wall. He was left with soft tissue damage to his hips, and he credits Tai Chi with helping him heal and rebuild his muscles.

Husbands says this martial art helps not only to strengthen muscles, increase blood flow, and assist those with heart problems and arthritis, but can also help those suffering with depression.

At first glance, Tai chi looks similar to another holistic form of exercise – yoga.

However, Husbands explained that while yoga is more stationary, Tai Chi requires constant movement.

He says the response to Tai Chi has been positive and he welcomes people who are interested to try it out.