Hold up, doc!
DLP stalwart jeers Estwick over leadership ambitions
Cabinet Minister Dr David Estwick’s declaration that he was ready and prepared to replace Prime Minister Freundel Stuart as party and country leader has been mocked by a Democratic Labour Party (DLP) stalwart.
Former trade unionist Robert Bobby Morris was particularly scoffing as he dismissed the idea of Estwick as Prime Minister with derisive laughter.
“Is Estwick presenting himself as a leader?” Morris asked Barbados TODAY when asked to comment on the development.
“How can I make any comment that is worthwhile? It is foolishness to tell the truth. Who went and put a microphone in his face?”
Following publication of an opinion poll in the Sunday Sun which showed support for Stuart and the DLP at an all-time low, Estwick Monday publicly declared his interest in filling Stuart’s shoes at both the party and prime ministerial levels.
“I will say this: If Freundel Stuart steps away from the leadership of the DLP I will stand to lead it,” he told Barbados TODAY in an exclusive interview, in which he contended that there was simply no one better to take over the leadership reins.
The opinionated minister touted his Cabinet experience, listing the various ministries he has headed during the DLP’s two terms.
He also boasted that he was the drawing card on DLP platforms during the 2008 and 2013 general elections.
Former Deputy Prime Minister Sir Philip Greaves was not as deriding as Morris in his reaction to the announcement.
However, he said Estwick should concentrate on retaining his St Philip West seat.
In the opinion poll conducted by the Caribbean Development Research Services (CADRES) on behalf of the Nation newspaper, Opposition Barbados Labour Party (BLP) leader Mia Mottley emerged as the number one choice for Prime Minister with 52 per cent support, followed by former Prime Minister Owen Arthur with 18 per cent, and Stuart with eight per cent –– one point better than Minister of Labour Senator Dr Esther Byer-Suckoo.
It also suggested that the Mottley-led BLP was on course for a landslide victory in the next election, with support for both Stuart and his ruling DLP said to be at an all-time low of 11 per cent, compared to 51 per cent for the BLP, while the remainder was undecided.
However, Morris roundly dismissed the survey, contending it was not scientific.
“I believe that the districts that were chosen were strategically chosen to get a result. It is nonsensical to say that Stuart can only get eight per cent of support of respondents. The poll does not touch base with reality at any point at all,” the former Member of Parliament for Christ Church East Central told Barbados TODAY.
He hinted that the pollster Peter Wickham had deliberately selected districts with strong BLP supported in order to get that result.
Sir Philip on the other hand, chose not to condemn the survey, stating instead there were times when polls suggested that a party would lose an election, only for that party to make a comeback and win.
“Polls are polls. No poll can tell you for sure how many seats a party will win,” the DLP stalwart said.
“You cannot go into an election believing that you cannot win. You should always enter believing that you can win.”
The survey found that satisfaction with the DLP Government was at 3.3 out of ten, compared to 5.3 for the BLP.
nevilleclarke@barbadostoday.bb
Lol. These people something else. Power Hungry
another joker here to…..tell us what have you done since becoming the Caricom ambassador??? the fishing agreement any way near completing??
He said that the DLP fail the people. So he cannot be no leader.
It isn’t what he has done since he became ambassador?its what he did to become an ambassador .
https://youtu.be/pVuHN5Jbskk
This one is for every politician in Barbados for the current silly season.
Gentlemen start your antics, your captive audience awaits you.
Stuart is still the leader and the eager ones starting to show up at the right time when Stuart and the party is at a all time low.
Looka this now…trouble start…2 people that have been failures at their respective portfolios quarreling about a post where the holder has been a failure too …interesting indeed
wow
Mr Morris hahahaha ,you laughing at what the Minister of Agriculture say, but I got jokes for you, since the passing of the Barbados Prime Minister,the Right Honorable ,David Thompson, all the ministers of the DLP,was playing don’t blame me games,then one minister came up with a different game,saying, I don’t care,all of them like little girls ,playing aring,a ring of roses, and going round in circles and falling down on each other. Hahahaha no one want him as prime minister ,solved the importation bill on food , do something about that.
That’s all it’s about my dear. All politicians want power, and position to manipulate the benifits of the elected position. The salary may not indicate the high office held, because they’re executives who earn more in salary than parliamentarians, but it’s the financial benifits that come with the position that’s attractive. So those who believe that these BLP’s and DLP’s really care about the people, they only care about the people’s vote that will give the power of privilege to exploit and manipulate the position given. Nothing less than that. @Cinderella Richards