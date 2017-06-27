Forte seeking to oust Prescod

United Progressive Party (UPP) candidate for St Michael East Paul Forte has called on residents of the area to use their vote in the next general election to send a message to representatives whom he said had done nothing for the constituency.

In his maiden public speech in Licorish Village on Sunday night, Forte contended that neither the sitting Member of Parliament, Trevor Prescod, nor the representative before him, Kenny Best, had done anything for residents in return for their votes in the last two general elections.

He identified the run-down Belmont Primary School and flooding in Skeete’s Road, the Ivy, as two areas that have not received the needed attention.

Forte said the school, attended by many children in the area, remained in a state of disrepair despite many assurances that it would be improved.

He complained that students were exposed to injury every day, due to the lack of a proper playing field, and children were using the same bathroom facilities that existed when he was a student there in the 1980s.

“That school has received promises after promises from governments to improve the physical plant, but today it is still in the same state,” Forte charged.

However, he sought to assure that he was different, pointing to his intervention which assisted an Ivy Housing Area resident in establishing a small business at her home, as an example.

“I am saying this to let you know that the UPP candidate for St Michael East has not come to you to make promises,” Forte said.