Brothers on drug charges

Two brothers were granted bail in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court recently after appearing on several drug charges.

Mario Ricardo Howell, 27, and his younger brother Rashon Joshua Howell, 18, both of Turton’s Gap, Gittens Road, Government Hill, St Michael, are charged with having apparatus for the use of cannabis, possession of the illicit drug, possession with intent to supply, and having a trafficable quantity of the substance on June 22.

The two, who are being represented by attorneys Arthur Holder and Danielle Mottley, denied all the charges read to them by Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant.

With no objections from the prosecution, the brothers were each released on $5,000 bail, which they secured with separate sureties.

They return to court on September 12.