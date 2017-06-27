14-year-old girl missing

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Chania Machaela Simpson of Rock Hall, St Philip.

She was last seen by her mother Tamesha Simpson sometime around 9 p.m. on Monday, June 26 when she departed their residence to visit a family member who also lives in Rock Hall. At the time she was wearing a tee shirt, a short blue jeans pants, and a pair of gray Adidas slippers.

She is 5ft five inches in height, slim build, dark in complexion, has a round face, normal eyes and ears, big nose, mouth and teeth and has her hair platted in one. Her ears are pierced twice, with a bob in each ear. She is bow legged and speaks with a Barbadian accent.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to contact the nearest police station.