UPP: Auditor General needs more teeth

Under a United Progressive Party (UPP) administration, the Office of the Auditor General would have “more teeth”.

That assurance came Sunday night from UPP political leader Lynette Eastmond who addressed the issue of corruption at a meeting in Licorish Village, where she also introduced her party’s candidate for the

St Michael East constituency, Paul Forte.

She complained that although the Auditor General produced a report every year identifying financial irregularities in Government departments and statutory corporations, under both Barbados Labour Party (BLP) and Democratic Labour Party (DLP) administrations, no action was taken to deal with those responsible for those anomalies.

“Up to this day not one single issue raised by the Auditor General in his report has been pursued by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC),” Eastmond said.

Parliament’s PAC is currently chaired by Opposition Leader Mia Mottley and includes members of both political parties sitting in Parliament.

“Why has nothing been done about these malpractices through the PAC?”

Eastmond argued that misuse of Government funds was resulting in shortfalls in other areas, including in the education system. She said there were cases where teachers had to use their own funds to buy resources for their classes.

Meantime, she said, there were civil servants who were living like millionaires although they did not have a salary to support that lifestyle.