Kinch in legal fight over licences

Businessman Allan Kinch is fighting back against the Royal Barbados Police Force, which shut down his places of entertainment over the weekend.

Kinch is going to court to challenge the police’s decision to stop him from holding events at Carlisle House and Pirate’s Cove, both in The City, on the grounds that he did not have entertainment licences.

However, the businessman said this was not entirely true, since he had a licence for one of the venues, and permission from the court to operate at the other location until Town & Country Planning responds to his application that dated back to 2015.

“We have an entertainment licence at the Carlisle House location and we don’t have an entertainment licence at the Pirate’s Cove location because we are waiting on the Town & Country Planning and the minister to make a decision on the application that we would have put in since 2015.

“It has been a year and half we have been waiting. We had this issue come up last year and we went to court and got and injunction from the judge saying that we could continue. That would have allowed us to have loud music without applying to police until the matter was concluded by Town & Country Planning,” Kinch told Barbados TODAY, adding that the police action had “crippled” his business by forcing the cancellation of several events.

He said he was at a loss as to what would have prompted lawmen to close down his businesses.

“The police are not following the instruction from court so we are actually seeking to go back to court today or tomorrow to have clarification on it,” he added.

Kinch’s places of entertainment have been at the centre of recent violent outbreaks, captured on video and shared on social media.

Just yesterday, a street brawl broke out on Wharf Road – allegedly after a party cruise on the Jolly Roger, which he owns – with young men seen throwing what appeared to be bottles into a crowd while others jumped on top of vehicles to try to escape.

A week earlier, lawmen had to be called in restore order after patrons broke down the fence at Pirate’s Cove, after the last in the series of Waiki events got out of control. Patrons reportedly broke down the fence in a mad scramble to get into the event, which attracted an unruly element.

Kinch told Barbados TODAY he was “definitely concerned [about the] violence on the Jolly Roger and we have followed the guideline from the police in terms of security and the police have been very proactive”.

However, he was equally concerned about the impact the violence, along with the police action, would have on his brand.

“The impact can’t even really be determined at this time, and it is not just the event it is all the negative publicity, and we work with promoters to advertise with us and our concern would be that they would go somewhere else. So it is impossible to see what the future would be,” he said.