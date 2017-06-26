India beat West Indies by 105 runs

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, (CMC) — India defeated West Indies by 105 runs in the second One-Day International of the five-match series at Queen’s Park Oval Sunday.

Chasing 311 to win in a game reduced to 43 overs a side, the home side limped to 205 for 6 in their alloted overs. The game was reduced to 43 overs a side after early morning rain delayed the start.

The first ODI, at the same venue, was abandoned because of rain after India reached 199 for three off 39.2 overs batting first.

Scores:

INDIA 310 for five off 43 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 103, Virat Kohli 87, Shikhar Dhawan 63; Alzarri Joseph 2-73)

WEST INDIES 205 for six off 43 overs (Shai Hope 81, Roston Chase 33 not out, Jason Holder 29; Kuldeep Yadav 3-50, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2-9)