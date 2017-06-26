Don’t mind Wickham’s poll, says Kellman

Member of Parliament for St Lucy Denis Kellman says he is not surprised by the low leadership rating both he and Prime Minister Freundel Stuart got in the latest Caribbean Development Research Services (CADRES) survey released Sunday.

“They are always showing Stuart in a negative light,” complained Kellman.

“Even leading up to the last general election in 2013, it was the same thing even though Stuart came out at the end with flying colours,” he added, while stating that he expected nothing more from the pollster Peter Wickham.

He got a 0.2 per cent rating for leadership in the Wickham poll in which Opposition Leader Mia Mottley emerged as number one choice for Prime Minister, ahead of former Prime Minister Owen Arthur with 18 per cent and Stuart with eight per cent support.

Like its leader, the CADRES poll also showed that support for the ruling Democratic Labour Party (DLP) had plummeted since the last election in 2013 to 11 per cent, while support for the Opposition Barbados Labour Party (BLP) had soared to 51 per cent, increasing the likelihood of a BLP landslide victory in the next election.

However, while expressing serious doubt over the CADRES results, Kellman suggested that they might actually end up being a blessing in disguise.

He explained sometimes “people attack you and believe they are doing you a wrong, but they end up doing you a good”.

With that said, Kellman made it clear that he did not pay too much attention to the findings of opinion polls and was only prepared to use them as guides.

The Member of Parliament for St Lucy also said Barbadians needed to be mindful that Wickham has never been an admirer of him or the current prime minister, or economist Clyde Mascoll or Dr David Estwick for that matter.

“Why would a sensible person continue to discuss individuals that he feels have nothing to offer? As I said before you do not ignore anything thrown up in a poll. In life you turn every negative into a positive,” he told Barbados TODAY.

As far as the whole leadership debate is concerned, Kellman pointed out that neither Stuart nor former Prime Minister Erskine Sandiford (now Sir Lloyd) was ever seen as a potential leader of the DLP.

“I do not discuss leadership. All the leaders I have seen discussed recently I have watched and seen where they ended up,” said Kellman, adding that “One has to be very careful when one aspires to that position, because one can easily become a target”.