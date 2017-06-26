Brome sentenced to life in prison

A 72-year-old fisherman who admitted to stabbing Caroline Roberta Forde to death three years ago has been jailed for life.

The verdict was handed down on Garnett Levere Brome a short while ago by Madam Justice Michelle Weekes in the No. 2 Supreme Court.

Forde, a 49-year-old fish vendor, died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after she was brutally stabbed on August 19, 2013.

25 Responses to Brome sentenced to life in prison

  1. Sharon Taylor
    Sharon Taylor June 26, 2017 at 11:57 am

    That is what 3 to 7 years?

    Reply
  2. Levi Mayers
    Levi Mayers June 26, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    so why his is life and the other man only get 15 years? hogwash!!!! all of them should hang like ass

    Reply
  3. Anfaani Henry
    Anfaani Henry June 26, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    He will soon dead

    Reply
  4. Hugh Roberta Ferguson
    Hugh Roberta Ferguson June 26, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Cuz the lady is DEAD for all eternity by MURDER….Why would a murderer by stabbing & stabbing be only sentenced 3 t o 7 yrs ??? Where is the JUSTICE.???? Just hope “Caroline Roberta Forde” had no family that would certainly miss her for only than 3 to 7 yrs.!!!??? Like I said; where is the JUSTICE.???

    Reply
    • Raheem Griffith
      Raheem Griffith June 26, 2017 at 12:13 pm

      He got life

      Reply
    • Glenn Damon Clarke
      Glenn Damon Clarke June 26, 2017 at 12:15 pm

      Lol u can read?

      Reply
    • Dark Choco
      Dark Choco June 26, 2017 at 12:19 pm

      This comment got me confused

      Reply
    • Hugh Roberta Ferguson
      Hugh Roberta Ferguson June 26, 2017 at 12:19 pm

      So in DODDS til he has passed??? Or until the DEMS give him a get out of JAIL CARD??? Maytbe by then the scientists will have a pill for FORDE, stabbed to death, back to life too.!!!Like I said: Where is the justice???

      Reply
    • Devonte Mccollin
      Devonte Mccollin June 26, 2017 at 12:24 pm

      Hugh Roberta Ferguson are you a madman???? Do you read over your comments?

      Reply
    • Susanna Thompson
      Susanna Thompson June 26, 2017 at 12:29 pm

      What does this comment even mean… Glenn Damon Clarke

      Reply
    • Wade Alleyne
      Wade Alleyne June 26, 2017 at 12:32 pm

      I real confused

      Reply
    • Dark Choco
      Dark Choco June 26, 2017 at 12:39 pm

      Kevin Milano at his age no

      Reply
    • Sharon Taylor
      Sharon Taylor June 26, 2017 at 12:46 pm

      Lololololol sorry….. I was being sarcastic Hugh Roberta Ferguson…. He is 72 years old and sentenced to life…. How much longer will he live? If he lives past 80 I would be surprised!

      Reply
    • Michael J. Koeiman
      Michael J. Koeiman June 26, 2017 at 1:06 pm

      Life means for the duration of your life – not 25 years. However, the Privy Council will assess him every 4 years to determine whether he is sufficiently reformed to be released

      Reply
  5. Kaiser Sose
    Kaiser Sose June 26, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    So are you all gonna give these gunman life too, why not put him on house artest only allowed to go to work and back home the .an did wrong yes bjt he is 72yrs old you have him the death penalty, he will die in prison smh at the inconsistent sentencing and application of the law by these feckless magistrate’s/ judges.
    BIM you all need to have muncipal magistrate elections so they would be accountable to the people not to friends and famil like this JUDICIAL DECISION WREAKS OFF. SMH

    Reply
    • Bernard Mccollin
      Bernard Mccollin June 26, 2017 at 1:01 pm

      Not USA bro. Can’t compare , different countries different laws

      Reply
    • Kaiser Sose
      Kaiser Sose June 26, 2017 at 1:05 pm

      True but you all have the means to change it. The peopl are the country! ammend the constitution social revolution.

      Reply
    • Michael Parris
      Michael Parris June 26, 2017 at 1:29 pm

      25 years would be more appropriate

      Reply
  6. Shakira Shemora
    Shakira Shemora June 26, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    He only got life because he’s 72

    Reply
  7. Yvette Alleyne
    Yvette Alleyne June 26, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    The judge right.

    Reply
  8. Keith Forde
    Keith Forde June 26, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    HE GET WHAT HE DESERVED,IF YOU AND WOMAN DONE,WALK AWAY.FOR CHRIST SAKE,YOUR’RE 72 YEARS OLD,.NOW YOU SPENDING YOUR TWILIGHT YEARS IN PRISON..HOLD YOUR BACKSIDE FOR SOME COCK

    Reply
  9. Itz Queen
    Itz Queen June 26, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Wait…..Carolyn Ford ,She is family to Henry Ford or Cynthia Forde.

    Reply
  10. Jai Khan
    Jai Khan June 26, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    Some people just can’t tek a dun. At least no other woman will go through this at his hand. His belief is that the things you give a woman makes you her owner..Dodds is the right place for him. He should have been behind bars forever from the time he committed his first murder..

    Reply
  11. Mazie Taylor
    Mazie Taylor June 26, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    You get time to repent use it

    Reply
  12. Alex Alleyne June 26, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    I DID NOT READ “WITHOUT PAROLE”.
    Remember the AG like setting jail-birds free.

    Reply

