Brome sentenced to life in prison
A 72-year-old fisherman who admitted to stabbing Caroline Roberta Forde to death three years ago has been jailed for life.
The verdict was handed down on Garnett Levere Brome a short while ago by Madam Justice Michelle Weekes in the No. 2 Supreme Court.
Forde, a 49-year-old fish vendor, died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after she was brutally stabbed on August 19, 2013.
That is what 3 to 7 years?
so why his is life and the other man only get 15 years? hogwash!!!! all of them should hang like ass
He will soon dead
Cuz the lady is DEAD for all eternity by MURDER….Why would a murderer by stabbing & stabbing be only sentenced 3 t o 7 yrs ??? Where is the JUSTICE.???? Just hope “Caroline Roberta Forde” had no family that would certainly miss her for only than 3 to 7 yrs.!!!??? Like I said; where is the JUSTICE.???
He got life
Lol u can read?
This comment got me confused
So in DODDS til he has passed??? Or until the DEMS give him a get out of JAIL CARD??? Maytbe by then the scientists will have a pill for FORDE, stabbed to death, back to life too.!!!Like I said: Where is the justice???
Hugh Roberta Ferguson are you a madman???? Do you read over your comments?
What does this comment even mean… Glenn Damon Clarke
I real confused
Kevin Milano at his age no
Lololololol sorry….. I was being sarcastic Hugh Roberta Ferguson…. He is 72 years old and sentenced to life…. How much longer will he live? If he lives past 80 I would be surprised!
Life means for the duration of your life – not 25 years. However, the Privy Council will assess him every 4 years to determine whether he is sufficiently reformed to be released
So are you all gonna give these gunman life too, why not put him on house artest only allowed to go to work and back home the .an did wrong yes bjt he is 72yrs old you have him the death penalty, he will die in prison smh at the inconsistent sentencing and application of the law by these feckless magistrate’s/ judges.
BIM you all need to have muncipal magistrate elections so they would be accountable to the people not to friends and famil like this JUDICIAL DECISION WREAKS OFF. SMH
Not USA bro. Can’t compare , different countries different laws
True but you all have the means to change it. The peopl are the country! ammend the constitution social revolution.
25 years would be more appropriate
He only got life because he’s 72
The judge right.
HE GET WHAT HE DESERVED,IF YOU AND WOMAN DONE,WALK AWAY.FOR CHRIST SAKE,YOUR’RE 72 YEARS OLD,.NOW YOU SPENDING YOUR TWILIGHT YEARS IN PRISON..HOLD YOUR BACKSIDE FOR SOME COCK
Wait…..Carolyn Ford ,She is family to Henry Ford or Cynthia Forde.
Some people just can’t tek a dun. At least no other woman will go through this at his hand. His belief is that the things you give a woman makes you her owner..Dodds is the right place for him. He should have been behind bars forever from the time he committed his first murder..
You get time to repent use it
I DID NOT READ “WITHOUT PAROLE”.
Remember the AG like setting jail-birds free.