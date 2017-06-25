Residents urged to get screened for cancer

Residents here are being urged to get screened for cancer to boost survival rates for the disease and lessen national costs.

Speaking at the 6th Annual Conference for Cancer Support Services yesterday, Acting Minister of Health, Donville Inniss said cancer continues to be the second leading cause of death in Barbados after cardiovascular diseases.

“We need to make sure we focus on detection and early diagnosis. If we are not getting it right at the primary care level we’re going to be spending a lot more at the tertiary care level when people have been hospitalized,” he said.

Citing the high prevalence of breast cancer, prostate cancer and colon cancer in Barbados, Innis stressed that the Government could not handle the financial burden alone.

“These things do cost a bit of money,” he said, while adding that Government would welcome any assistance it could get.