Police shut down another teen event

For the second time in one week, members of the Royal Barbados Police Force have shut down a teen event.

The Inter-School Deejay Competition, held at Carlisle House, The City, was in its final stages around 11:45 p.m. when it was brought to an abrupt end.

No reason was given for the shutdown, however, organizers complied with the directives given by the officers and the event came to a halt just before the winner could be announced.

Last Sunday night Task Force officers were called in to restore order at Pirate’s Cove after the last in the series of Waiki events got out of control.

Patrons reportedly broke down the fence in a mad scramble to get into the event, which attracted an unruly element.

As result, several people were detained and the popular Sunday jam, which has been taking place every other week since February, came to an abrupt end.

The ugly scene also led to a police investigation being launched after a kicking incident captured on film began making the rounds on social media.

In the video, an individual who appears to be a uniformed police officer is seen brandishing a firearm and kicking someone lying on the ground. In response to the incident, the police issued a statement saying that an internal investigation had been launched into the matter.