Police shut down another teen event

For the second time in one week, members of the Royal Barbados Police Force have shut down a teen event.

The Inter-School Deejay Competition, held at Carlisle House, The City, was in its final stages around 11:45 p.m. when it was brought to an abrupt end.

No reason was given for the shutdown, however, organizers complied with the directives given by the officers and the event came to a halt just before the winner could be announced.

Host Jordan English (left) and DJ Dynasty

Last Sunday night Task Force officers were called in to restore order at Pirate’s Cove after the last in the series of Waiki events got out of control.

Patrons reportedly broke down the fence in a mad scramble to get into the event, which attracted an unruly element.

As result, several people were detained and the popular Sunday jam, which has been taking place every other week since February, came to an abrupt end.

The ugly scene also led to a police investigation being launched after a kicking incident captured on film began making the rounds on social media.

In the video, an individual who appears to be a uniformed police officer is seen brandishing a firearm and kicking someone lying on the ground. In response to the incident, the police issued a statement saying that an internal investigation had been launched into the matter.

18 Responses to Police shut down another teen event

  1. Dave Person
    Dave Person June 25, 2017 at 9:09 am

    yup this is how the police do things here……everything going to get shut down for a while.

    Reply
  2. Omar Watson
    Omar Watson June 25, 2017 at 9:11 am

    C*nts don’t know how to enjoy themselves. Let them stay home!

    Reply
    • Rochelle Melissa Batson
      Rochelle Melissa Batson June 25, 2017 at 9:13 am

      Did you read the article? No reason was given for the shutdown which means most likely it wasn’t due to any bad behaviour. Don’t jump to conclusions without reading first

      Reply
    • Omar Watson
      Omar Watson June 25, 2017 at 9:16 am

      I stand by what I said. I didn’t have to read any article. I was in the area.

      Reply
    • Rochelle Melissa Batson
      Rochelle Melissa Batson June 25, 2017 at 9:22 am

      In the area or at the event? Cause unless you were actually in attendance nothing you say is credible. If something happens outside it should not negatively effect the event and cause a shutdown. That should be dealt with separately.

      Reply
    • Danny D Taken
      Danny D Taken June 25, 2017 at 9:23 am

      I’m more disturbed at the fact he called them c*nts.. you sound like a bitter old man that attend Q on Thursday’s tbh

      Reply
    • Omar Watson
      Omar Watson June 25, 2017 at 9:25 am

      Typical facebook user looking for a reason to get offended. Again I stick by what I said. If they act like c*nts I will call them that.

      Reply
    • Rochelle Melissa Batson
      Rochelle Melissa Batson June 25, 2017 at 9:26 am

      Danny D Taken I wasn’t even going to bother to address that cause clearly the only one making assumptions like one was him.

      Reply
    • Sunil Brome
      Sunil Brome June 25, 2017 at 9:27 am

      Who is the real c***? You were not there and if you read the article you would see no reason was provided. As crop over is upon us this type of action by the police can affect both patrons and promoters.

      Reply
    • Danny D Taken
      Danny D Taken June 25, 2017 at 9:27 am

      Just like how you’re acting like a c*nt?? y’all can probably hop on the same truck and head to c*nt land..

      Reply
    • Omar Watson
      Omar Watson June 25, 2017 at 9:29 am

      Ok I’ll entertain you guys. The police shut down the event because they didn’t like who the winner was going to be. Everything was peachy. That is what you get for poor journalism though.

      Reply
  3. Angus Benn
    Angus Benn June 25, 2017 at 9:15 am

    When you all could learn to behave like civilized people, then every thing would go back normal.

    Reply
  4. Saro Virasami
    Saro Virasami June 25, 2017 at 9:17 am

    They complied…so why was it shut down . And just before winner was announced!

    Reply
  5. James Amlighty
    James Amlighty June 25, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Get the facts before running yuh mouth…

    Reply
  6. Debbie Harrison
    Debbie Harrison June 25, 2017 at 9:18 am

    This is getting scary!!

    Reply
  7. Michael Goodman
    Michael Goodman June 25, 2017 at 9:22 am

    They were wearing what appeared to be police uniforms, so an investigation will have to take place to establish whether or not they were indeed members of the police force….

    Reply

