It’s either Mia or Owen, suggests poll
Former Prime Minister Owen Arthur is now more popular than the current Prime Minister Freundel Stuart.
And if elections were held today, the Mia Mottley-led Barbados Labour Party (BLP) would more than likely win by a landslide.
This is based on the latest public opinion poll conducted by the Caribbean Development Research Services (CADRES) on behalf of the Nation Newspaper.
The poll, which was published in today’s Sunday Sun, suggests that support for both Stuart and his ruling Democratic Labour Party (DLP) was at an all-time low with 11 per cent of respondents indicating that they would support the DLP, compared to 51 per cent for the BLP. The remainder was undecided.
The poll, which was conducted last weekend in all 30 constituencies, sampled the views of 1,060 Barbadians.
It further indicated that satisfaction with the DLP Government was at 3.3 out of ten compared to 5.3 for the BLP.
“Currently, 71 per cent of Barbadians would like a change of Government, which is similar to the quantity of persons who believe that Barbados is on the wrong track . . . It should be noted that in 2008 when there was a change of Government the desire for change stood at 48 per cent, compared to 71 per cent currently,” the poll shows.
In terms of choices for leadership, Mottley emerged as the number one choice with 52 per cent, followed by Arthur with 18 per cent, and Stuart with eight per cent, one point more than Minister of Labour Dr Esther Byer-Suckoo who garnered seven per cent support among respondents.
Back in 2013, Stuart’s popularity had jumped from 23 per cent to 39 per cent, putting him ahead of the former Prime Minister. However, Arthur is now ten points ahead based on the latest survey.
Support for embattled Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler plummeted with him no longer being viewed as an obvious successor, mustering only 0.6 support in terms of leadership preference behind the DLP’s Donville Inniss (six per cent); Dr David Estwick (three per cent); Richard Sealy (three per cent) and the BLP’s Dale Marshall (1.3 per cent). According to the survey, Sinckler is also positioned just one place above his DLP colleague Denis Kellman (0.2 per cent) in the leadership rankings.
“It is worth repeating that a survey is a ‘snapshot’ and factors which transpire over the coming months could impact positively or negatively on the results which are presented here,” said pollster Peter Wickham, while pointing out that heavy rains last weekend had impacted on the exercise.
He also said that the poll’s proximity to the May 30 Budget “was clearly a factor that impacted on public opinion”.
“However, this would not invalidate any assessment presented here in the context of this period of time,” the pollster assured.
CADRES listed ten political parties in the survey, including all of the recently-launched political groupings. However, none of the minority parties factored in the survey results, suggesting that the next election, which is due by the middle of next year, is a straight fight between the incumbent DLP an the main Opposition BLP.
Owen has always been popular, faults and all most people like him.
If election was to call tomorrow. The BLP will win 25 seats.
Mia Amor Mottley Barbados 1st female prime minister.
Who is leading this country.
Mia Motley will definitely be our next prime minister Oran Arthur because of him a lot of people in Barbados are not comfortable with their own homes and so on and so forth so they won’t forget him
Let Owen stay where he is.. .
Not Owen Mia , we don’t want him bring gear box first
Owen is a fantastic economist though
Mia please do not get comfortable! Hit the ground! We cannot allow DLP to trick us this time around.
fumble Stuart was reported to have said “no one likes Owen Arthur”well I guess he was wrong ,maybe he was talkiing about himself lol
Its interesting that the respondents only view Mia of the BLP as a preferred leader, the next is Dale Marshall at 1.3%. All others are DLPites.
We saw a poll like this just before election was called last time. This is almost amusing. It is obvious that there is an elite group of people in Barbados who are bent on manipulating the upcoming election like they tried to do last election. The poll suggestion that Barbadians feel that the BLP is more united should be the first red flag. The second is that one of the most successful tourism minister ever is not high in the leader ship rankings is the second. Perhaps the biggest red flag ever is that morality is not an important factor. To governance the be a sense morality. It is no surprise that the East magazine had Bussa today Sunday an important day for Christians. a USA had the Russians interfering, it appears they are some gender neutral persons on the west coast with deep pockets who wants to manipulate our election. This is not Irland, its not only about economic wealth. Money don’t only buy elections they can buy Polls as well.
Please leave Mr Arthur. The so called BLP with the help of some did not want him to lead so they stay home now the country is in a mess. Peter Wickham was for David or Mia, now he is for Mia. He never like Owen. Yes BLP will win, ok.
The below poll result was published in 2012 by CADRES . Please tell me how it differs from the above poll result published today. As far as I can see the caption is different , the Co-Leader is now Leader and the former Leader was deposed in a coup. The text is the same.
The story pusblished Sunday 20th May is as follows
Quote
A controversial new survey, indicating strong dissatisfaction with the performance of the ruling Democratic Labour Party (DLP), has provoked mixed reactions from the public.
Findings of the Caribbean Development Research Services (CADRES) public opinion poll suggest that the Freundel Stuart-led DLP, which came to power in January 2008, could well be a one-term government. General elections are constitutionally due in less than a year.
Aired in last weekend’s Sunday Sun by the Nation Publishing Company, and conducted by CADRES Director Peter Wickham, the poll results indicate a marked shift toward former three-term prime minister and present leader of the opposition Barbados Labour Party (BLP) Owen Arthur.
Out of some 1,080 respondents to the survey, which was conducted across the existing 30 parliamentary constituencies, just 29 percent gave a favourable approval rating to Prime Minister Stuart for his performance as head of government. A solid 43 percent recorded a negative vote.
When asked to identify the “preferred prime minister”, the winning nod went to opposition leader and economist Arthur. He received almost 30 percent of the votes (29.8) compared with Stuart’s scant 10 percent (9.9), which represented the lowest ranking ever for a sitting Barbados prime minister.
Bridging the gap between the two were Mia Mottley, a former deputy prime minister and attorney-general in a past BLP administration, who copped the second preferential spot; and Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler who ranked third in the CADRES poll.
Stuart, a lawyer by profession, succeeded the late Prime Minister and DLP leader David Thompson who died in October 2010 from cancer at age 48.
The CADRES poll results, dominating the front page of the newspaper under the headline “It’s Owen”, came on the eve of Stuart hosting his first-ever regional summit of CARICOM leaders gathered in Barbados for the Second Mexico-CARICOM Summit.
Coming out slugging in defence of the ruling party was Minister of Housing Michael Lashley.
“When you examine our work, Barbadians cannot fault our performance, given the constraints and the environment in which we had to act. So you have to go out there in your numbers and fight for this great party. Polls don’t vote,” he told a meeting of the party faithful.
The poll comes against the backdrop of three Caribbean governments being restricted to one-term governance since November last year: the United Workers Party in St Lucia, the Jamaica Labour Party, and earlier this month the Free National Movement in the Bahamas.
The focus now falls on the possibility of similar electoral incidents in Barbados and Grenada, the latter for the incumbent National Democratic Congress of embattled Prime Minister Tillman Thomas who recently survived a no-confidence motion in parliament and is grappling with a series of resignations from his cabinet.
IT IS NOT THE BLP ASKING FOR OWEN IT IS THE DEMS ASKING FOR HIM TO LEAD DEM
Who did this poll? Peter Gilkes
Just ignore Peter Gilles, his fears are fully understood-but “what is done in the night, will come to light”
Gilkes
Stupes, give me a blp solutions pole
@Keen Observer
Did you say almost amusing? No my friend, it is hilarious,hysterical, uproarious, riotous, rollicking, farcical.The young people would say that it is a “‘lol” or laugh out loud. Anytime you lie in bed wid certain animals, yuh wake up wid flees. I can’t call the name of the animals because my post will be deleted. I have to be careful with what I am saying about the first Lady and friends.
And why was Kerry Simmonds not include? Is it because he would rate higher than Mia?
I don’t know what them doing
If you read the today’s poll result, you would notice that Stuart’s popularity today (11%) has increased by 1.1 % since
2012 (9.9 %) . What was the result in 2013? Did the pollster poll the same 1000 people last weekend that he/she polled 5 years ago.
All is well in Barbados now election are near,lower unemployment rate and an increase in tourist arrivals.Barbados is on the growth path and we are living in a land of milk and honey.YOU WILL NOT FOOL BARBADIANS AGAIN FROMHELL STUART.
The BLP was supposed to win big the last time too. So much so that Fundel talked like he didn’t have a victory speech prepared. Polls are flawed, inaccurate and irrelevant in a society like Barbados. The party who gets their supporters to come out and vote usually wins. I always heard that they’re more DEMS than Bees in Barbados.
No disrespect but owen had his time
BLP!!! Ready and Focused!!
No buy votes THE, BLP WILL WIN
WHAT IS DENIS KELLMAN & ESTHER BYER SUCKOO NAMES DOING ON THIS LIST…… Can someone PLEASE TELL ME ??????.