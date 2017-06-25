Children prep for Dive Fest

Approximately 100 children have benefitted from a training workshop put on by Barbados Dive Fest on Saturday.

Chairman of the Barbados Dive Operators Association Andre Miller said the aim was to teach children how to swim and not be afraid of the sea.

“We have over one hundred Barbadian children learning how to swim and getting rid of that old saying that the sea has no back door,” he said.

“As you can see, they are having a fantastic time. This is just the third or fourth week [that the children have been learning to swim] and we have seen tremendous changes. Children who were afraid to put their feet in the water about two weeks ago are now in the sea kayaking. Next Saturday, they will be snorkelling and the week following, hopefully, they will be scuba diving,”

Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association Rudy Grant said while the event formed part of the Barbados Dive Festival, it was also an opportunity for children to learn how to swim and the necessary measures to protect the environment.

“We are here this morning for an aspect of the Barbados Dive Festival but this element relates to the training of children how to swim. In relation to the conservation element . . . we believe that it is very important that we take the necessary measures to protect our environment to ensure that future Barbadians can enjoy the [Ocean],” he stated.

Barbados Dive Fest will run from July 5 to 9. (LG)