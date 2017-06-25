32 semifinalists announced

Defending Party Monarch Lil Rick has made it through to the semifinals of this year’s Sweet Soca competition.

Lil Rick performing at last nights Crop Over launch at King George V Memorial in St Philip.

When the 32 semifinalists for the two highly-anticipated Crop Over competitions were announced by the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) this afternoon, it emerged that four other popular entertainers had also secured places in both contests.

They are Kirk Brown, Mistah Dale, Mr Blood and Faith, who now have two weeks to prepare for the July 7 show at Kensington Oval, at which reigning monarch Edwin Yearwood is also due to defend his Sweet Soca crown.

The full list of semifinalists is as follows:
Sweet Soca
Damian Marvay – Antidote
Fadda Fox – Good Ole Days
Faith – Refill
Kirk Brown – Incredible Girl
Lil Rick- Blessing
Marzville- Give It To Yah
Mistah Dale- De Ting Start
Mr Blood – Look Fuh Meh 
Nathalee- Nevah Let You Go
Nikita – Carry Festival
RPB – Boat Ride
Sanctuary – Pick Me Up
Shaquille – Collateral
Shirley Stewart – I Can’t Help It
Statement- We Nah Leaving
TC – Paradise
Reserve
Mikey- Level Up
Party Monarch 
Faith – Run It
Gorg – If Ah Drunk Ah Drunk 
Holla Bak – Hold De Key
Jahm-r – Make A Wave
Kirk Brown – Shake
Mikey- Feting and Brass
Mistah Dale – Soca Famaleez
Mr Blood – LEGGO
Nik-Man – Whinning Tusty
Peter Ram – Upside Down
Queen T – Enchanted
Ramese – Fowl Cock
Ras Iley & Grynner – D 2 Ah We
Saffiyah – Tun Up
Scribz – Waistline Tekova
Sim Simma – Professional Girls
Reserve
Leadpipe & Saddis – Hose It

 

