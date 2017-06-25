32 semifinalists announced

Defending Party MonarchLil Rick has made it through to the semifinals of this year’s Sweet Soca competition.
When the 32 semifinalists for the two highly-anticipated Crop Over competitions were announced by the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) this afternoon, it emerged that four other popular entertainers had also secured places in both contests.
They are Kirk Brown, Mistah Dale, Mr Blood and Faith, who now have two weeks to prepare for the July 7 show at Kensington Oval, at which reigning monarch Edwin Yearwood is also due to defend his Sweet Soca crown.
