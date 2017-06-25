32 semifinalists announced

Defending Party Monarch Lil Rick has made it through to the semifinals of this year’s Sweet Soca competition.

When the 32 semifinalists for the two highly-anticipated Crop Over competitions were announced by the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) this afternoon, it emerged that four other popular entertainers had also secured places in both contests.

They are Kirk Brown, Mistah Dale, Mr Blood and Faith, who now have two weeks to prepare for the July 7 show at Kensington Oval, at which reigning monarch Edwin Yearwood is also due to defend his Sweet Soca crown.

The full list of semifinalists is as follows:

Sweet Soca

Damian Marvay – Antidote

Fadda Fox – Good Ole Days

Faith – Refill

Kirk Brown – Incredible Girl

Lil Rick- Blessing

Marzville- Give It To Yah

Mistah Dale- De Ting Start

Mr Blood – Look Fuh Meh

Nathalee- Nevah Let You Go

Nikita – Carry Festival

RPB – Boat Ride

Sanctuary – Pick Me Up

Shaquille – Collateral

Shirley Stewart – I Can’t Help It