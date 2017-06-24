Thumbs up for Crop Over Opening Gala

The 2017 First Citizens Crop Opening Gala and Ceremonial Delivery of the Last Canes has been given a thumbs up by its producer.

The event, which was normally held in the island’s capital, was moved to the east of the island and held at King George V Memorial Park in St Philip this year.

Producer Karen Pestaina said she was really happy with what she had seen so far and she only expects it to get better.

“We carried the parade right back to the early days and I think people seeing the Speechifier which was Antoine Williams, altogether I think it’s gone very good up here. It’s a lot more spread out and . . . . It was also really heartwarming to have the stalwarts here. So I think it’s been going very good and it’s only going to get better,” Pestaina said.

She told Barbados TODAY the crowd was not what she expected but anticipated that more people would turn up.

“I’ll be honest with you, the crowd has expanded since the parade and we know with the concert we are going to see more and more people. Once the sun goes down you are going to see much more people coming out and that’s with all events across the island,” she added.

Pestaina said in making her rounds, she was getting mixed reactions but most were good.

“Walking around and hearing people it’s obvious you would hear varying views but there are lots of people who are happy that we are up in St Philip. The town people would not be pleased but you can’t please everyone and for Crop Over you can’t have everything in town. You have to decentralize and make sure that everyone gets the opportunity. I think it’s good that we have come up here,” the producer said.

She said following a meeting with the Festival Committee, they would then decide if they would return to the east or go elsewhere.