The versatile breadfruit

Breadfruit is one of the staples that most of us like to have as a part of our meal or on the menu when it is in season. It is so popular in Barbados that we often par-boil and freeze it for use during those times when it can’t be sourced.

Breadfruit trees are known to produce approximately 150 to 200 fruit per season, and it’s the perfect food crop because it requires limited care. Among the many favourite breadfruit dishes are pickled breadfruit, which is often served with (steamed) pudding and souse, breadfruit casserole, breadfruit cou-cou and of course, “stretched” breadfruit, just to name a few.

This week, we aren’t getting into a lot of “long talk” about food, but instead we are giving you a simple breadfruit recipe which, when combined with some fish and a salad will make for a very tasty meal. Bon appétit!

Steak Fish, Sautéed Breadfruit & Citrus Green Salad

Steak Fish

INGREDIENTS

2 x 6 ozs Steak Fish

1 Lime

1 tsp Bajan Seasoning

1/8 tsp Fresh Hot Peppers

2 ozs Bread Crumbs

2 ozs Flour

1/8 tsp Paprika

Salt to Taste

Oil for shallow frying

METHOD

1. Rinse and dry fish steaks

2. Squeeze lime over steaks and sprinkle with salt

3. Cut pockets in steak and stuff with Bajan Seasoning

4. On a plate, mix breadcrumbs, flour and paprika together

5. Dredge fish in flour mixture covering completely

6. Shallow fry in heated oil over medium heat

Sautéed Breadfruit

INGREDIENTS

1 Breadfruit peeled, sliced and boiled

2 ozs Margarine

1/2 tsp Fresh Herbs

Salt and pepper to taste

METHOD

1. Lightly fry sliced breadfruit in margarine

2. When crisp on all sides remove and sprinkle with herbs, salt and pepper while still hot

Citrus Green Salad

INGREDIENTS

1 Head of lettuce, roughly chopped

1 Orange segmented

1 Lime segmented

2 ozs Sweet Peppers, sliced

METHOD

1. Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl

Salad Dressing

INGREDIENTS

1 oz vinegar

3 ozs Olive Oil

1 tsp Mustard

1 tsp Fresh herbs, chopped

Scotch Bonnet Pepper finely chopped

Salt to taste

METHOD

1. Combine all ingredients and whisk vigorously

2. Pour over salad and place on a chilled plate

Extract taken from Caribbean Cuizine Magazine 2006 Volume 1

(Peter Edey is a Certified Executive Chef with the American Culinary Federation, a graduate of l’École Ritz Escoffier, Paris and a Certified Caribbean Hospitality Trainer. Email: peter@dcbarbados.com)