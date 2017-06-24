Govt reports 2016 unemployment dip

Government is reporting a slight drop in the country’s unemployment rate.

In a release issued by the Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS), the Ministry of Economic Affairs reported Friday that the jobless rate for 2016 stood at 9.7 per cent, down by 1.6 percentage points from the 11.3 per cent recorded at the end of 2015.

Quoting statistics derived from the Barbados Statistical Service’s Continuous Household Labour Force Survey, the Chris Sinckler-led ministry further indicated that unemployment among males stood at 9.3 per cent while for females it was 10.1 per cent.

Overall, 132,900 were employed – including 67,500 males and 65,400 females – while those out of work numbered 14,300 – including 6,900 males and 7,300 females.

“In total, the number of persons in the labour force stood at 147,200. The number of persons not actively looking for work, hence excluded from the labour force, was 74,000,” the ministry said, adding that “the labour force participation rate stood at 66.5 per cent, with participation among males at 70.4 per cent and 62.9 per cent among females”.

In terms of employment by sectors, the Wholesale & Retail Trade Sector generated jobs for the largest number or 22,400 jobs, while the Accommodation & Food Services Sector provided work for 16,400 people. Construction, Mining & Quarrying generated employment for 14,000 people and the Public Administration & Defence Sector an additional 9,700 jobs.

The total number of people employed in the Manufacturing Sector last year was 9,400 and the Other Groups Sector accounted for 8,300 jobs while the Administrative & Support Service Sector and the Transportation & Storage Sector employed 7,600 and 6,700 people respectively.

The Human Health & Social Work Sector provided 6,600 jobs, while the Education Sector generated employment for 6,100 people and the Finance & Insurance Sector for 5,800 people.

Employment in the Activities of Households as Employers Sector stood at 5,400, while employment in the Professional, Scientific & Technical Services Sector stood at 4,500 people. The number of jobs generated in the Other Services Sector was 4,000.

During the review period, the Agriculture, Forestry & Fishing Sector provided work for 3,800 people, while the Electric, Gas, Steam, Water & Air Conditioning Supply Sector generated 2,300 jobs.

Source: (BT)