Fleurette favoured for Midsummer Classic

Unbeaten three-year-old filly for 2017 Fleurette will be looking to strengthen her record in the Pinnacle Feeds Midsummer Classic Saturday.

Unconquered in four starts this year the star daughter of sire Zwick has not lost since placing fifth to stablemate Discreet last Boxing Day. The Victor Cheeseman-trained filly has drawn number 13 once again, the same number with which she won this year’s 67th Barbados Guineas on April 17. Fleurette will have top jockey Ricky Walcott in the saddle once again.

Saturday’s Midsummer Classic, the second leg of the Barbados Triple Crown will be going 1800 metres (nine furlongs). Horse number one D’ Girls Dem Sugar, the only horse in the field to win at this distance when he won the Harmony General Insurance Breeders Stakes on May 27 defeating the Edward Walcott Jr.-trained Butterfly in a thrilling encounter, has taken entry once again. Top Jockey Jalon Samuel will be aboard D’ Girls Dem Sugar and he will be looking for the same position as his starting gate draw.

The Gay Smith-owned Butterfly coming off a strong second last time battling D’ Girls Dem Sugar to the line will be looking to switch positions come tomorrow. Owner Gay Smith last won the Pinnacle Feeds Midsummer classic in 2008 with three-year-old Golden Moon when spoiling the top three-year-old filly of that year Fresh Milk‘s hopes of winning the Triple Crown. Butterfly will be ridden by stable jockey Antonio Bishop who will be looking for two wins in this race in a row after winning the Midsummer last year with Northern Star.

2016 champion two-year-old Black Rock, the second highest money earner in the field earning $44,975, will be looking to add Saturday’s Pinnacle Feeds Midsummer purse of $40,000 with subscriptions of $31,000 to his tally. He is yet to find his two-year-old form but can’t be left out in the betting with the Midsummer being a superfecta race. Black Rock, coming off a third place behind D’ Girls Dem Sugar and Butterfly in the Harmony General Insurance Breeders Stakes, will have apprentice Jarelle Beckles aboard for the first time.

2017 Barbados Guineas runner-up Oberoi has already copy booked his dam Leave It To Me in running second in that race. Oberoi had a very disappointing sixth place finish last time out in the Harmony General Breeders Stakes which had race fans baffled as to why he had ran so poorly. Oberoi will be looking to open his form book once again and go on to win the Midsummer and copy what his dam did when winning the Midsummer in 2010 before going on to win the Derby. The lovely-looking animal will have 2016 champion jockey Rasheed Hughes in the saddle for the first time and will be coming from gate number 6.

The rest of the field is made up of Legion, Zip Code, Neilos, Rockley, Vencedor, Fire Cracker and Javalier. The Pinnacle Feeds Midsummer Classic race 7 will run off at 5 p.m.

During the press conference on Wednesday morning in the Incitatus lounge at the Garrison Savannah, Adrian Yarde of Pinnacle Feeds outlined Saturday’s plans. The winning trainer of the Pinnacle Feeds Midsummer Classic will get ten bags of feed. They also will be $50 vouchers for grooms of the winners of each race. Each winner during the day will get five bags of feed. Yarde handed over the sponsorship of $40,000 to Barbados Turf Club director David Murray.

Race number 8 the Areutalkintome Trophy going 1570 meters and named after the last triple crown winner in Barbados, will showcase five horses. Horse number two Infrared, a smart winner last time out, will be looking for two wins in a row. Infrared last won the Leave It To Me Trophy going 1800 meters by a commanding eight lengths defeating Janak’s Gold who was going after a hattrick of wins. In the Leave It To Me Trophy Infrared took 114 points also defeating champion import of last year Just A fashion in the process. However, the leading imported three-year-old of last year will take joint top weight of 128 points and will now have to prove his worth. Rasheed Hughes will be riding once again.

Janak’s Gold, from the Jonathan Simpson barn had his hattrick hopes dashed when finishing second last time out. He will have an advantage in the weights. The chestnut son of Janak will take 116 pounds with seven pounds off weights apprentice Lester Edwards riding and this could make the world of good.

Just A fashion who had placed third last time out in the Leave It To Me Trophy will be now at his pet trip and will be a great danger. Just A fashion will take joint top weight of 128 pounds. Daunting David, Wild Cat and Tea round off the field.

Post time for Saturday’s first race will be 1:35 p.m.

Source: (KL)