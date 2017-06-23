Woman killer

Tudor gets 15 years for killing child’s mother

Manslayer Jerrick Samuel Tudor was Friday sentenced to 15 years behind bars for fatally stabbing the mother of his child in 2013.

But the Black Rock, St Michael resident only has 11 years and 165 days left to serve on that sentence, having spent three years and 200 days on remand at HMP Dodds.

Madam Justice Michelle Weekes passed down sentence in the No. 2 Supreme Court on Tudor, who in May 2016 pleaded not guilty to murdering Krystal Lovell but guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Lovell, 22, died in the yard of her Highland, St Thomas home on December 1, 2013, after being stabbed several times by Tudor. The incident occurred after Tudor had heard her telling another man on the phone that she was not yet ready to reconcile fully with him (Tudor), nor did she care whether he was “vex or not”.

Tudor’s attorney, Verla Depeiza, had recommended a sentence of less than 10 years for her client, while Crown Counsel Oliver Thomas suggested that a 12-year prison term should apply as a starting point in Tudor’s case.

The maximum sentence for manslaughter in Barbados is life in prison. However, in considering all the mitigating and aggravating factors of the case, the judge started at a sentence of 20 years and gave Tudor a five-year discount.

The High Court judge said there was no evidence that the fatal attack was premeditated or that it was a culmination of a history of violence on Tudor’s part.

“There was no evidence of premeditation, [there was] some evidence of provocation from the . . . words used by the deceased who apparently made you snap,” Justice Weekes told the man.

However, she pointed out that a knife was used in the domestic dispute.

“The incident occurred in the deceased’s home, where she was entitled to feel safe and enjoy her privacy,” she said, adding that Tudor had also ventured to Lovell’s home uninvited and the woman was unaware he was outside her residence.

She described Tudor’s attack as “spontaneous” and “totally unexpected by the deceased, since she was caught off-guard”.

Justice Weekes further contended that Tudor gave no thought to the fact that Lovell was the mother of his child and “to compound this, the child was present throughout this horrible and vicious attack”.

Before the incident, Tudor had a clean criminal record, and when he was charged, he cooperated fully with police, pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, and expressed remorse for his actions.

Justice Weekes ordered that the convicted killer receive alcohol and drug rehabilitation treatment during his time at the St Philip penal institution.