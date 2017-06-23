Father and two sons arrested for drugs

A father and his two sons were arrested Friday as police and army personnel carried out a major illegal drug operation that netted over 1,000 cannabis plants.

The father –– 63-year-old Theodore Fitzherbert Hinds and his sons –– 19-year-old John Andrew Hinds and 17-year-old Joseph Adrian Hinds –– are all of 2nd Ave Rock Dundo, St James.

The sons were both formally charged with three offences –– unlawful possession of cannabis, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and trafficking cannabis –– while their father was charged one count of unlawful possession of cannabis.

The three accused appeared before Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch in the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court Friday where they all pleaded guilty to the offences, and were each granted bail in the amount of $1,000 with one surety.

They are due to reappear in court on September 23 for sentencing.

Friday’s operation involved members of the Drug Squad, the Tactical Response Unit, and the Barbados Defence Force.

As a result, 558 plants were seized and destroyed at Edge Cliff, St John, 450 plants at Rock Dundo, St James and 68 plants at Friendship Terrace, St Michael, making for a total of 1,076 cannabis plants ranging from five feet to seven feet in height.

Source: (BT)