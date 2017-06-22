Unemployed man fined $5,000

An unemployed man may have to go job hunting in order to pay a $5,000 fine imposed on him Thursday.

If Jamar Rene Andre Thornhill of Jordan’s Land, Farnum Road, Deacons Road, St Michael fails to come up with the money, he will spend 12 months in prison.

Thornhill pleaded guilty before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant to possession, possession with intent to supply and possession of a trafficable quantity of cannabis.

The illicit substance was found when police executed a search warrant at his residence earlier Thursday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Cameron Gibbons said two transparent plastic bags with the drug were found in Thornhill’s wardrobe and more of it was found in a bottle on a ledge.

Thornhill told the magistrate that he had the cannabis for medicinal purposes as prescribed medication left him struggling with side effects.

He said someone had given him the substance, which weighed 324 grammes and had an estimated street value of $1,620.

“Someone just gave you that generous amount?” a baffled Cuffy-Sargeant questioned.

“Yes,” Thornhill replied. “I didn’t know the value. The person said it does help.”

The magistrate then imposed the fine, which Thornhill must pay on or before January 19 next year to avoid jail time.