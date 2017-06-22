Three men caught engaging in illegal dumping  

Added by Barbados Today on June 22, 2017.
Three St Michael men are due to face the law courts after they were caught by members of a police patrol engaging in illegal dumping at Platinum Heights, Christ Church around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

They are 47-year-old Sydney Walcott of 1st Ave, Grazettes, 27-year-old Andrew Francis of Pioneer Road, Bush Hall, and 31-year-old Orlando Francis of 1st Ave, Bank Hall.

Today, the three culprits returned to the area under the supervision of the police and a health inspector from the Randall Phillips Polyclinic, and were forced to remove the illegal debris and transport it to an authorized dumping site.

They were also warned that they would face prosecution.

3 Responses to Three men caught engaging in illegal dumping  

  1. Larry Thompson
    Larry Thompson June 22, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    Should feel the full force of the law more than if caught with a spilf

  2. just observing June 22, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    I do hope that they will feel the full weight of the law. Fine and confine them to send a dread message to all the illegal dumpers in the country, Apart from encouraging rodents and mosquito breeding their selfish acts can block drains watercourses etc that could cause flooding and loss of lives and properties. Need to find the other culprits.

  3. Pat BB
    Pat BB June 22, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Good, now charge these wicked neighbors that đoing alotta wickedness on ppl’s premises.

