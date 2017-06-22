Three men caught engaging in illegal dumping

Three St Michael men are due to face the law courts after they were caught by members of a police patrol engaging in illegal dumping at Platinum Heights, Christ Church around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

They are 47-year-old Sydney Walcott of 1st Ave, Grazettes, 27-year-old Andrew Francis of Pioneer Road, Bush Hall, and 31-year-old Orlando Francis of 1st Ave, Bank Hall.

Today, the three culprits returned to the area under the supervision of the police and a health inspector from the Randall Phillips Polyclinic, and were forced to remove the illegal debris and transport it to an authorized dumping site.

They were also warned that they would face prosecution.