Three men caught engaging in illegal dumping
Three St Michael men are due to face the law courts after they were caught by members of a police patrol engaging in illegal dumping at Platinum Heights, Christ Church around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
They are 47-year-old Sydney Walcott of 1st Ave, Grazettes, 27-year-old Andrew Francis of Pioneer Road, Bush Hall, and 31-year-old Orlando Francis of 1st Ave, Bank Hall.
Today, the three culprits returned to the area under the supervision of the police and a health inspector from the Randall Phillips Polyclinic, and were forced to remove the illegal debris and transport it to an authorized dumping site.
They were also warned that they would face prosecution.
Should feel the full force of the law more than if caught with a spilf
I do hope that they will feel the full weight of the law. Fine and confine them to send a dread message to all the illegal dumpers in the country, Apart from encouraging rodents and mosquito breeding their selfish acts can block drains watercourses etc that could cause flooding and loss of lives and properties. Need to find the other culprits.
Good, now charge these wicked neighbors that đoing alotta wickedness on ppl’s premises.