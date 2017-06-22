SSA appeals to residents to clean up their act

Improper garbage disposal and illegal dumping are still major concerns for the Sanitation Service Authority (SSA), and Public Relations Officer Carl Padmore has again called on Barbadians to properly dispose of their waste, particularly during the current Atlantic hurricane season.

“We are concerned that a lot of Barbadians are not paying attention to their own household waste, especially during the hurricane season, and we are reminding them that they can call the SSA if they have bulk waste in front of the house or in the yard that they need removed,” he told Barbados TODAY.

Padmore cautioned that old appliances disposed indiscriminately could become missiles during storms, as well as create health risks, since they can become breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes.

The SSA spokesman also reminded the public that the law requires every household and business to have a garbage receptacle, and stressed the importance of having them securely covered to prevent animals from pulling garbage out and also to eliminate covers becoming missiles during high winds.

Padmore also advised householders to be considerate when putting garbage – particularly meat – outside for collection after an all-clear is given following the passage of a storm.

“The all-clear means that we are slowly getting back into work, even for the SSA, so if you put all of your garbage outside and we don’t get to you in time, you will have this big bulk of garbage outside on the road,” he said.

Padmore also expressed concern about an increase in garbage along the highways, and said the SSA would be embarking on public education drives in an effort to improve Barbadians’ garbage disposal habits.

“We believe in education first at the SSA, so we would continue to admonish people that we are ambassadors for our environment and if we all see each other as ambassadors, the way you keep your home you will keep the wider Barbados. It is our country and it must be country first,” he said.

Padmore added that while people caught dumping could be prosecuted, “the SSA is not about the business of taking people before the court”.

“We prefer education and for you to see it as your responsibility as a Barbadian to keep Barbados clean.”