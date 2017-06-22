More than 900 ganja plants seized

Added by Barbados Today on June 22, 2017.
Some 984 cannabis plants have been by seized members of the Marine Section and the Tactical Response Unit of the Royal Barbados Police Force.

The plants, ranging from seedlings to 2ft in height, were seized during drug eradication operations on Monday, June 19.

The authorities seized 452 plants at Cherry Grove, St John; 449 at Moore’s Land, St John; and 83 at Welchman Hall, St Thomas.

No arrests were made.

13 Responses to More than 900 ganja plants seized

  1. Kay Critchlow
    Kay Critchlow June 22, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Pity this effort isn’t put into growing food .

    Reply
    • MArk Anthony
      MArk Anthony June 22, 2017 at 11:13 am

      It’s not very profitable when competing with cheap imports.

      Reply
    • Andrew Alleyne
      Andrew Alleyne June 22, 2017 at 11:33 am

      https://youtu.be/Idujb84MwPE. educate yourself… But to each his own…

      Reply
    • Kay Critchlow
      Kay Critchlow June 22, 2017 at 11:42 am

      Andrew Alleyne oh I’m not saying it doesn’t have a place in medicine but come on many many people just want it and from a young age making people tired lazy anyway we are all entitled to an opinion : what happens speaks volumes .

      Reply
  2. Taurus Bull
    Taurus Bull June 22, 2017 at 10:41 am

    It is food, brain food. When the demand is greater than the supply people will risks to make it happened.

    Reply
  3. Carmela Charles
    Carmela Charles June 22, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Kay you are so right.

    Reply
  4. Teresa Payne
    Teresa Payne June 22, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Well d goverment killing d country an ppl break daz hw ppl gotta live if wunna got problems wid d lord trees take it up with him

    Reply
  5. Dana Jemmott
    Dana Jemmott June 22, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Question of the day HOW MUCH DID THE P.O. P.O. KEEP FOR THEMSELVES? Hhhmmm

    Reply
  6. Jay Manny
    Jay Manny June 22, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Are there no crimes to be solved? Nothing better to do with their time?

    Reply
  7. Alex Alleyne June 22, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    More WEED in BIM growing than CANES.

    Reply

