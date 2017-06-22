More than 900 ganja plants seized

Some 984 cannabis plants have been by seized members of the Marine Section and the Tactical Response Unit of the Royal Barbados Police Force.

The plants, ranging from seedlings to 2ft in height, were seized during drug eradication operations on Monday, June 19.

The authorities seized 452 plants at Cherry Grove, St John; 449 at Moore’s Land, St John; and 83 at Welchman Hall, St Thomas.

No arrests were made.