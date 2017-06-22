More than 900 ganja plants seized
Some 984 cannabis plants have been by seized members of the Marine Section and the Tactical Response Unit of the Royal Barbados Police Force.
The plants, ranging from seedlings to 2ft in height, were seized during drug eradication operations on Monday, June 19.
The authorities seized 452 plants at Cherry Grove, St John; 449 at Moore’s Land, St John; and 83 at Welchman Hall, St Thomas.
No arrests were made.
Pity this effort isn’t put into growing food .
It’s not very profitable when competing with cheap imports.
https://youtu.be/Idujb84MwPE. educate yourself… But to each his own…
Andrew Alleyne oh I’m not saying it doesn’t have a place in medicine but come on many many people just want it and from a young age making people tired lazy anyway we are all entitled to an opinion : what happens speaks volumes .
It is food, brain food. When the demand is greater than the supply people will risks to make it happened.
Kay you are so right.
Well d goverment killing d country an ppl break daz hw ppl gotta live if wunna got problems wid d lord trees take it up with him
Question of the day HOW MUCH DID THE P.O. P.O. KEEP FOR THEMSELVES? Hhhmmm
About 980
Are there no crimes to be solved? Nothing better to do with their time?
More WEED in BIM growing than CANES.