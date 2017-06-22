Killer bees

Joiner loses life while picking mangoes

What began as a simple stroll to get some of his favourite fruit turned out to be deadly for Nicholas Shepherd of Marchfield Close, St Philip.

The father of one ventured a short distance from his home to pick some mangoes, unaware that the fruit tree was home to a massive beehive.

In a split second Shepherd, 35, was attacked by a swarm of angry bees which chased him all the way to a neighbour’s backyard where he thought a tap would save his life.

However, his desperate attempt to wash off the bees failed, and he was stung to death sometime after 1 p.m. Thursday.

When Barbados TODAY arrived at the scene, a small crowd of neighbours and curious onlookers had gathered in front of the neighbour’s home where Shepherd lost his life.

Among them was Mark Browne, Shepherd’s friend of 20 years, who revealed that the joiner had desperately kicked down the neighbour’s galvanize fence in his failed attempt to escape the stinging bees.

Browne was still in disbelief as he told the media he simply could not grasp how such a friendly and nice man could face such a horrific end.

“Up to this morning we talk [and] it just got me,” a disheartened Browne said.

“I was home washing off my car when I got a call that Ninja dead. They tell me bees attack him . . .,” he further disclosed.

He informed Barbados TODAY the hive, which was kept in a box, was one of two in the area. However, nothing like this had ever happened before.

Shepherd’s mother Donna Blades arrived at the scene around 5 p.m. Thursday, distraught and visibly shaken, and holding onto a family friend for comfort as the body of her son was lifted from the backyard and placed in a Two Sons Funeral Home vehicle.

Police have issued a statement informing the public that the Marchfield, St Philip main road will be closed

during 9 – 10 a.m. on Friday to remove the bee hive.

katrinaking@barbadostoday.bb