Fire robs elderly man of home

When 66-year-old Henderson Maynard is released from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) he could be among the island’s homeless.

His uninsured Lot #31, Buccaneer Terrace, St James residence was extensively damaged in an early morning fire on Tuesday, as he lay in hospital where he has been warded for the past two weeks.

Maynard’s companion, Angela Griffith, told Barbados TODAY that while she sometimes slept at Maynard’s three-bedroom wood and wall house, she was not there when the fire began around 2:30 a.m.

The exterior of the house belied the extent of the destruction that the blaze caused to the home that Maynard, a general worker, purchased almost 20 years ago.

Inside, there was evidence of damage to all the bedrooms, the living room flooring, the kitchen and the ceiling.

When Barbados TODAY visited the scene today, Griffith and her sister Carmeta Griffith were busy securing pieces of furniture that had been salvaged.

Two tenders and nine fire officers under the command of Station Officer Cadogan responded to the blaze, and police have asked anyone with information that could assist them in their investigations to contact the Holetown Police Station at 417-1700, police emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.