Drugs cost St Michael men

Two St Michael men who pleaded guilty to drug charges will have to dig deep into their pockets to pay the court a total of $4,000.

The fines were imposed on Akeil Romain Abraham, 25, of Lewis Gap, Green Hill, and Rohan Ricardo Arthur, 55, of 2nd Avenue Pickwick Gap, by Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant.

According to Sergeant Cameron Gibbons, Abraham was arrested after police found the illicit drug stashed away in a deep freezer in his kitchen on Wednesday.

Police were acting on information when they executed a search at his home, where they also found two marijuana cigarettes. He was charged with possession, possession with intent to supply and having a trafficable quantity of the drug.

Abraham admitted that the drugs, which weighed 30 grammes and had a $100 street value, were his.

Addressing the court Thursday, he simply apologized for his actions.

Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant imposed a $1,500 fine on him, which he must pay by September 22 in order to avoid spending three months in jail.

Meantime, Arthur, who is a tailor, has to pay the court $2,500 for cultivating a marijuana plant. He pleaded guilty Thursday to possession, supply, trafficking and cultivation.

Police were acting on information when they executed a search warrant at Arthur’s home earlier Thursday. After they identified themselves to the homeowner, he tried to throw the plant over a paling, but it was retrieved. A further search was conducted and seedlings and stalk were found. The drugs had a combined weight of 80.5 grammes and an estimated street value of $403.

“I apologize to the court. All I can say for myself is ‘I am sorry’,” said Arthur, who is known to the law courts for similar offences.

For his crime, he must pay the money in four months or spend eight months behind bars.

Arthur returns to court on October 20 to show proof of payment.