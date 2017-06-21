Jepter must have been ‘tight’, suggests Arthur

Added by Kaymar Jordan on June 21, 2017.
Saved under Local News, Politics
Pin It

Former Prime Minister Owen Arthur has suggested that Government Senator Jepter Ince could not have been fully in charge of his faculties last week when he described the private sector as parasites.

In fact, the independent representative for St Peter suggested that such an unnecessarily harsh criticism of the business community could only be excusable – in the midst of the current precarious economic circumstances – if it were made in a drunken stupor.

“It is the kind of comment that you expect a fellow to make when he is ‘tight’ and got in some grogs,” Arthur told Barbados TODAY this morning in dismissing Ince’s remarks, which have raised the ire of the local private sector, with Chairman of the Barbados Private Sector Association (BPSA) Charles Herbert yesterday stating that the BPSA was willing to settle for nothing less than an official apology.

Jepter Ince

Delivering the ruling Democratic Labour Party’s lunchtime lecture last Friday, Ince, who is the parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Finance, took members of the local business community to task, accusing them of bellyaching about the recently announced budgetary measures because that were unwilling to carry their share of the economic burden.

It was in that context that Ince described them as “a parasitic plant in the bosom of Government” that needed to either put up or shut up.

“They have no grounds for complaining. We give the private sector about $300 million in goods and services [incentives] when the year comes. They complain about cutting the deficit and making tough decisions. If Government decides to cut the goods and services to the private sector, tell me, what is going to happen? They cannot stand, their balance sheets cannot take it,” Ince had cautioned.

However, in defence of the local business community, Arthur said its members had recently been made the victim of a series of punitive measures by Government.

“So to say that they are parasitic would suggest that they love punishment and you should give them even more,” he said, while accusing Ince of talking “nonsense”.

However, Arthur said he was not prepared to go any further with his criticisms of Ince at this stage for fear of legal repercussions.

“I don’t like to respond to Mr Ince because he talks so much nonsense and I might get arrested for child abuse,” the former prime minister said jokingly.

Earlier this year, after Ince had said the Barbados dollar had no value of which to speak because it was not recognized internationally, Arthur had recommended that the parliamentary secretary be made to undergo a psychiatric evaluation on the grounds that “it may be discovered that he may be in the wrong Government institution”.

24 Responses to Jepter must have been ‘tight’, suggests Arthur

  1. Iggrunt Bajan
    Iggrunt Bajan June 21, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    Gotta love Owen

    Reply
  2. Michael Brown
    Michael Brown June 22, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Ahahahhahahahahahahahaba

    Reply
  3. Boyce Jr Angus
    Boyce Jr Angus June 22, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Owen…..stop dah….lmao

    Reply
  4. Sandra Lorde-Breedy
    Sandra Lorde-Breedy June 22, 2017 at 1:37 am

    Lol wuh i like um . Ha ha!!!!

    Reply
  5. Sean King
    Sean King June 22, 2017 at 2:03 am

    Yes I agree with Owen ,he probably had in a few drinks before he made the statement ,Owen would know what he mean when he say he was tighttt.lol

    Reply
  6. Wendell Kirton
    Wendell Kirton June 22, 2017 at 5:09 am

    Owen had all of we living good everybody was making money and eating good

    Reply
  7. Nikolai Gibson
    Nikolai Gibson June 22, 2017 at 5:25 am

    My Prime Minister

    Reply
  8. Everick June 22, 2017 at 5:53 am

    Wunna now know dah? After voting for this bunch of dummies?

    Reply
  9. Buun June 22, 2017 at 5:58 am

    What do you expect from the DLPs, the party with the disease of EXCUSITIS?

    Reply
  10. Ali Baba
    Ali Baba June 22, 2017 at 6:03 am

    OOOH DEAR, WHAT HE HAD SIR? FEW UNBREAKABLES?

    Reply
  11. Jane Burnett
    Jane Burnett June 22, 2017 at 6:49 am

    Too love this man lol

    Reply
  12. BaJan boy June 22, 2017 at 7:11 am

    Wendell Kirton the difference is that Owen and his cabinet of which Mia Mottley was a huge part cared about and served bajans. This bunch cares about themselves and serve no one. Owen is correct and the fact that free rum gets you drunk faster has all of them in a stupor as soon as they start…

    Reply
  13. Sandra Husbands June 22, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Very well said. One of the best Prime Ministers this country ever had. Mr. Ince had no right saying that.

    Reply
  14. Carlos Mason
    Carlos Mason June 22, 2017 at 7:42 am

    The man has a sharp mind and sense of humor.

    Reply
  15. Michael Goodman
    Michael Goodman June 22, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Stop making excuses. The man wasn’t drunk, he’s just a talentless idiot who used to be a director of CLICO. So we all know how much he knows about finances.

    Reply
  16. Mary Amos
    Mary Amos June 22, 2017 at 8:21 am

    This is hilarious on so many levels

    Reply
  17. tsquires June 22, 2017 at 8:44 am

    When Mr. Ince makes such a diabolical statement about the private sector, he needs serious mental evaluation as no one invests money to lose! I applaud Mr. Arthur’s forthrightness to such nonsense.

    Reply
  18. Augustus searles June 22, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Well Well if Owen say he must be drunk, then he must be drunk

    Reply
  19. Ryan Bayne
    Ryan Bayne June 22, 2017 at 9:20 am

    King Arthur, they don’t want nothing with you at all. Lol

    Reply
  20. Alex Alleyne June 22, 2017 at 9:32 am

    So “Tight” that he can “pop”. Just another one has join the “Clown Clan”.

    Reply
  21. Greengiant June 22, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    He would know when a government representative is tight. He spoke under the influence on many occasions.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *