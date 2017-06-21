Arthur accuses Sinckler of making a mess
Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler is now totally out of his depth in terms of his leadership of the economy.
This was the strong suggestion made today by one his predecessors – former Prime Minister Owen Arthur – who accused Sinckler of “bungling” his own recent Budget announcements and of creating a mass of economic confusion and uncertainty in the country.
Arthur was responding to reports that Sinckler, on the heels of his May 30 Financial Statement and Budgetary Proposals, was now promising to undertake a review of the $542 million austerity package he announced in Parliament a mere three weeks ago.
This is with a view to offering relief, where possible, to members of the private sector who are bitterly opposed to his plan to massive increase in the National Social Responsibility Levy from two per cent to ten per cent, as well as to impose a two per cent levy on foreign exchange transactions.
While warning that the tax on foreign exchange rate transactions may eventually be deemed a non-starter, Arthur complained that with the July 1 implementation date for the new levies fast approaching, there was still way too much uncertainty surrounding the announced fiscal measures.
“We are in danger of having our economic policies characterized by an absence of clarity of purpose and certainty of incidence,” he warned, while pointing out that it was not only the measures, but also the process by which they were to be implemented that was now the subject of great confusion.
“What is also important is that this process of consultation is now taking place after the policies have been conceived, announced and are intended to be implemented. And consultation after the fact could hardly be regarded as the way in which you conceive of economic policy and seek to implement economic policy,” he added.
In criticizing Sinckler’s handling of the entire Budget process and his handling of economy as a whole, Arthur noted that Prime Minister Freundel Stuart had recently commissioned a tripartite committee, led by the head of the Private Sector Association Charles Herbert, to develop policies, which were submitted by way of a report to Government.
However, Arthur said those policies seemed not to have entered into the consideration of the Minister of Finance in any significant way in the conception of his budgetary measures.
“So that you have a situation which is now beginning to border on a farce,” he told Barbados TODAY.
“The report of the private sector and the Social Partnership has not been acted upon, policies have been conceived and announced that are to become in vogue and now we have a different and new process of consultation after the fact, and all it [will] do is to generate that complete aura of uncertainty, which is the only thing that you don’t want to have at a time of great economic peril,” he said.
Arthur, whose tenure as prime minister and minister of finance between 1994 and 2008 was marked by economic prosperity, stressed that with the economy currently on its knees, now more than ever “we need to see the restoration of confidence in the management of our economic affairs through the restoration of competence”.
However, he lamented that this was “completely at variance with the current level of bungling being exhibited by Sinckler and the Stuart-led administration as a whole.
“I wish the Government well, I wish the minister well, but I don’t know why we are now in this position of having these efforts to change that which was so recently put into effect,” the former Barbados Labour Party leader said, while emphasizing he was never faced with any such eventuality in his 14 years as minister of finance.
He also warned that the authority by which the minister introduced measures under the provisions of the Collection of Taxes Act in the House of Assembly on May 30 was not to be tinkered with, and that Government’s announced tax on foreign exchange rate transactions may be seen by the International Monetary Fund as a restriction on exchange transactions and may have to be removed.
‘The whole thing is adding to uncertainty and the sooner the matter is brought to a happy resolution, the better,” he said.
REALLY N TRULY I DON’T WANT TO YEAR YOU, WHEN U SIR SHOULD HAVE BEEN HELPING MIA AH THE PARTY, YA LICK DOWN EVA THING….BUT WHAT GOES AROUND, COME AROUND
What goes around comes around what !…the man is telling the TRUTH. For over 8 years Sinckler has been messing with the economy and EVERYTHING is there to be seen…SOME of his colleagues HAVE SAID SO,while the others KNOW SO but remaining tight lipped…..
…and with or without his help,all a DEM would still be kicked out come next year…this is wunna LAST MAS…ENJOY IT
Sinckler has been out of his depth since his first day as MoF, and after 8 years in the job is now languishing at 60 leagues under the sea!
Lol de pot calling de kettle black
You know the meaning of that term ? or you hear people using it and want to use it too ?
People like you kicked out Arthur in 2008.Since then the DLP has created a mess in this Country and the stats are there for EVERY MAN JACK the IMF and the rating Agencies to see and wunna blaming the BLP for wunna MESS.
Look..the policies and the good work that wunna inherited IS THE REASON BARBADOS IS AFLOAT TODAY and not from what wunna do…CAUSE WUNNA EN DO NUTTEN !!
Bajan fari
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTg74ux9XKM
Totally agree with you Mr. Arthur. That is what happens when one takes advice from persons who do not know and pretend they know. This review at this stage will certainly cause anarchy. Where are the Minister’s PS’s and DFE in all of this?
In addition legislation to enact the changes will not be ready by July 1st will definitely not be ready.
Is this the same OWEN ARTHUR who predicted that the Barbados economy would collapse by the end of MAY 2017?
Now he is back with more Gobbledygook?
there ain’t enough space to discuss these politically spent nuffinerians ………..stupse I admit though this Minister ought to make the decision and stick to it. you want free market this is free market it.
Please Mr. Editror
Can you kindly publish my article in its entirely or remove part 2?
Mr. Editor
I posted an article stating that Barbados has an oversized public service employees and the only means of paying them is the printing of money. This has been going on for the past 40 years and successive Governments must be held responsible. I quoted from the Quartz Publication most recent edition to show comparisions of Barbados’ debt with other countries’ debt worldwide. I also said that IMF isn’t going to give Barbados preferential treatment with soft loan conditions while imposing some of the harshest conditions of loans on Greece. I also questioned Barbadian journalists modus operandi of not contradicting anything Barbadian economists say without doing research.
If you can’t publish the article in its entirety, please pull part 2 of the article since it becomes meaningless
Mr. Editor.
How is it that my post has been awaiting moderation for the past hour and one ”Corletta” can get away with a comment referring to Minister Sinckler in article captioned ”Worry not” published 21/0717
Colette Felix
June 22, 2017 at 7:53 am
I surely hope it kills him.
There are lots of other stupid and libelous comments appearing daily in the ”comments columns” but my article which offers constructive criticism without libeling anyone cannot be published.
Mr. Editor
Here is an article which I hope that Barbadians would be allowed to read. I will post it in two parts so that it wouldn’t be blocked because it is too long. It looks a lot like what is happening in Barbados but it is about the might United Kingdom economy. I wish to see the day when Barbadian economists and journalists do similarly.
