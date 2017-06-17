ST VINCENT – One killed, another injured in shooting incident

A Green Hill man died in hospital Friday afternoon shortly after being shot in Kingstown, while another man has been hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

The shooting occurred on McCoy Street in the capital.

A source close to his family said the dead man is Kemel Peters.

Peters survived a shooting incident just under a year ago.

Police are yet to disclose the identity of the other man who was injured in Friday’s shooting. They have also not commented on his condition, saying only he was being treated at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Witnesses say Peters was shot by a number of unknown assailants who fled the scene in a motor vehicle after the shooting.

Friday’s shooting brings to 13 the number of homicides in St Vincent and the Grenadines for 2017.

The incident also brings to three the number of people struck by gunshots this week.

On Wednesday night, 19-year-old Denika Samuel of Ottley Hall was shot in the neck at a bar in her community. She survived her injury. (iWitness News)