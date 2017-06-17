ST VINCENT – One killed, another injured in shooting incident
A Green Hill man died in hospital Friday afternoon shortly after being shot in Kingstown, while another man has been hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
The shooting occurred on McCoy Street in the capital.
A source close to his family said the dead man is Kemel Peters.
Peters survived a shooting incident just under a year ago.
Police are yet to disclose the identity of the other man who was injured in Friday’s shooting. They have also not commented on his condition, saying only he was being treated at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.
Witnesses say Peters was shot by a number of unknown assailants who fled the scene in a motor vehicle after the shooting.
Friday’s shooting brings to 13 the number of homicides in St Vincent and the Grenadines for 2017.
The incident also brings to three the number of people struck by gunshots this week.
On Wednesday night, 19-year-old Denika Samuel of Ottley Hall was shot in the neck at a bar in her community. She survived her injury. (iWitness News)
Enforce the LAW!
ahhhhhh life in de tropics now
A cancer spreading tru CARICOM.
Stop the smuggling of weapons into the region. They need roving stop and frisk in high crime areas of carricom countries. These interdictions must be respectful and monitored to ensure there is no Police abuse. Lots of expats are afraid to visit or move back home because of the gun violence. It will destroy the tourism and hispitality business. Then we will become a bunch of little Haitis
Wherever there is a ” black majority ” there will always be killings . That’s what the slaves were taught to do by their masters . . . kill another.
You don’t see any other race of people murdering their own like black folks do.
. . . . and when a country’s main industry is tourism that is really bad news.
So Ossie Moron ISIS ain’t killing other muslims that look like them too? The shooting in the US the other day as done by a caucasian on anoher, so leave the place with your ignorance.
Ossie Moore you must stop making jokes all the time .”You don’t see any other race of people murdering their own like black folks do.”?????
Just now ALL of these islands would be like a ghost town. No TOURIST will visit some of these islands just now. SOME hotels will be closed for good No one wants to die by gun shots. Right now Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago is out of control. BARBADOS st Lucia and st Vincent is getting their with CRIMES . Every week some one getting killed in these islands.
And you may well ask yourself, Are our Caribbean politicians gifted with senses of hearing and seeing? The leaders of the islands, one after the other, have stood back, done nothing and expect that by magic this passing inconvenience would soon disappear. Now it’s on our doorsteps and all we are hearing from the clown in charge is that Barbados has made a promise to some or the other world body.
We have our own IMF’s here in Barbados.
Looks like it is a lot safer in places like Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq than in the CARICOM civil war zone.
Ossie Moore went to Combermere. Where did Stuart go? This must be be done ASAP curfews and random checkpoints. An internal affairs department for the the Customs. Look for gun parts. They are dissambling and shipping as parts. Ammo making components . Any agent caught taking bribes throw the book at them. The RBPF and Customs and the Old Boys Network must be reshuffled. Stop resisting the assistance of local sons and daughters with experience as NYPD,Toronto Police,Metropolitian London police and last but no least the FBI. Yes to RBPF we have Barbadians active and retired . Stop Calling Gang leaders and tipping them off. To the Brass do not inform squads about any raid until the briefing. Confiscate all cell phones before all briefings.