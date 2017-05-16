Husband and wife face court

A husband and wife and several other people were granted bail today when they appeared in a Bridgetown court on separate offences.

Ayissa Burnett, 49, and Ras Isage Burnett, 51, both of Lot 66 Neem Close #1, Lower Burney, St Michael denied the charges put to them by Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant.

Mrs Burnett is accused of assaulting Jacob Cooke on May 9, occasioning him actual bodily harm, while it is alleged that her husband used threatening behaviour towards Ronnie Cooke, by displaying a sword, with intent to make him believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him or his son Jacob Cooke.

There were no objections to bail for the Burnetts and they were granted $3,000 bail each. They must stay away from the complainant and were ordered to return to court on July 26.

Also returning to the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on that date will be Kerbert Shane Joseph, of Nelson Street, St Michael who appeared before the magistrate on a wounding charge.

The 19-year-old was not required to plead to the charge that he wounded Timothy St Pierre with intent to maim, disfigure or disable him or to do some serious bodily harm to him on May 2.

With no objections from the police prosecutor, he was granted bail in the sum of $4,000, which he secured with one surety. However, he was warned to stay away from the complainant and his property and to report to Central Police Station with valid identification every Wednesday before 9 a.m.

Kimal Chad Simpson, of Hunte Street, Baxters Road, St Michael denied stealing a $300 cellular phone belonging to Donville Walcott on April 28.

The 32-year-old was warned to stay away from the complainant and his property after the magistrate accepted his $500 surety.

He returns to court on July 11.