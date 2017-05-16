Drug addict has change of heart

Last month, she opted to go to rehab over getting her freedom after spending 28 days on remand.

However, Roseann Elizabeth Burgess, of no fixed place of abode, failed to follow through on the effort to kick the drug habit and she is back at HMP Dodds.

On her last court appearance before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant back in April, Burgess was granted $2,000 bail and ordered to live with her surety who had one condition – that she go to rehab.

After considering her surety’s request, Burgess pleaded guilty to having cocaine apparatus in her possession and signaled her interest in entering the programme at Verdun House.

However, when she made her third appearance in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Criminal Court recently, Burgess told the magistrate

she was no longer interested in going for treatment.

That decision saw her surety refusing to post bail for her. As such, Burgess was remanded for a further 28 days at the St Philip-based penitentiary.