Teen remanded on firearms charges

A St George teenager has been remanded to prison after appearing in court today on firearms charges.

Seventeen-year-old Kadeem Obrien Clarke, of Johnson Road, Workman, St George, appeared before Magistrate Kirstie Cuffy-Sargeant in the District A Magistrate Court today, accused of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The offences were committed sometime after 3:00 a.m. on Sunday at Pirates Cove, Bay Street, St Michael.

Clarke, who was attending a party at Pirates Cove, was stopped and searched by the security guards on duty, who discovered the firearm and ammunition. The matter was reported to the police and Clarke was subsequently arrested and charged.

He is due to reappear in court on June 8.