Rotherley workers walk off the job

Talks are underway between the Barbados Workers Union (BWU) and management of Rotherley Construction Inc., after workers walked off the job at the company’s Warrens headquarters this morning.

Close to 100 workers gathered in the company’s yard to protest changes to their contracts.

Employee Phillip Mohammed told Barbados TODAY he was puzzled by his new job description and wanted the details of the contract explained so he could be clear.

“You have to know what you are working for,” he said, explaining that workers who did not sign the new contracts were asked to visit the office today.

“So, we are here and I don’t know what is the other move from here.”

Shop Steward Matthew Gill described the action as a “small matter” between the company and its workers.

“It’s a little bit of a contentious issue. The workers are having some problem with it [the new contract] so that is what we are dealing with now,” he said.

Gill was confident, however, that the issues would be settled at today’s talks.