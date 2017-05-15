Ordeal ends for Spanish visitors

A 32-hour ordeal ended tonight for hundreds of passengers aboard a Spanish airline, which was forced to make an emergency landing here on Sunday.

The Iberian aircraft, IBE 673, was flying from Madrid to Caracas, when a male passenger reportedly suffered a heart attack.

With the aircraft also running low on oxygen supplies, the flight was diverted to Barbados around 11 a.m. where the remaining passengers were accommodated at a local hotel overnight.

However, security had to be stepped up in the departure lounge at Grantley Adams International Airport earlier Monday afternoon as some of the passengers seemingly ran out of patience.

GAIA workers told Barbados TODAY that some of the visitors were behaving in a very aggressive manner and loudly demanding information about their flight. Some also demanded food, after waiting for several hours before their departure was confirmed.

A video taken of the noisy scene also showed airport officials seeking to re-assure some of the passengers.

The airline eventually left the island after seven o’clock Monday night after its supply of oxygen was met by one international carrier.