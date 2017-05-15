Missing girl found
Police say 13-year-old Terry-ann Kayla Nero of Gollop Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael, who was reported missing on Saturday, has been traced and is safe.
“The administration of the Royal Barbados Police Force thanks the public and the media for its assistance in this matter and looks forward to your continued cooperation in the future,” a brief police statement this morning added.
I’m once again happy that this young lady has been found . That is two 13 year olds and one 14 year old over the last week alone . I hope that the relevant authorities would ensure that the reasons behind why they would leave home is investigated and any needed support offered and if it’s found that anyone is behind encouraging these young ones to “run away” they are dealt with seriously.
Great news. I am quite sure that the PHOTO listed was of great help.
Thank God… A lil peace of mind for the family….
This foolish has to stop…Her mother must have a very bad Mother’s Day….These girls need to be flogged in public now for this is no longer a joke…When these girls go missing it affects any caring person.
Flogging will make girls at this stage resent you and slip further in a shell.Find out the true reason why they feel the need to escape from home,and put their families through nightmare.Because if you flog a child they may become afraid,but they maybe still going to go against you looking for answers,cause their are young and curious.That’s why we need to talk to children about sex,and their bodies. So when people come to them and try to convince them they have prior knowledge of what’s going on.
I think she is related to me, was worried hold night why she would leave with out her Mom knowing, but am happy now that she has been found, but there are questions to be asked and answer.
These missing young teenagers are going missing to regular, I wonder when they are found what happens? Is it life as usual or do the authorities investigate and take whatever measures are needed?This is a very serious matter and it certainly has the tendency to escalate to another level.
So, where was she ‘found’ and what was the reason for her going ‘missing’?
And before anyone says it is a private matter, it is not. The more of these young girls who go ‘missing’ and are soon found ‘safe’, the less attention people will pay to these notifications. The time will then come when a youngster goes missing ‘for real’, will be in real danger, and no-one will be paying any attention because of the regularity with which these false alarms are raised.
I wanted to say that for a looong time , but i knew i would be cussed royally….My sentiments exactly. When i see the missing notice, i dont even read it anymore . Too much wolf crying . Glad she is safe.
And who has been arrested? she cannot legally leave home, who has been harbouring her should have immediately called the police and parents ie if they had no criminal intent….
What I would honestly like to see as a young person and mother,is when we can all look out for each other,and stop saying it’s not my child, I don’t have anything to say. If u see a child going in the wrong direction speak to it in a civil manner,look out for the young children in your neighborhood.I just want to see a Barbados where we all look out for each other
I’m so happy that she is safe.
I bet she’s no longer a virgin. Perhaps another teenaged mother in waiting. I smell statutory rape. Question here is will the police move in and start by questioning that teenager then have a medical report. and action taken by Social and welfare department. All this before this become another expense to the unprepared.