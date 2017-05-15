Lowe takes nasty jab at Mottley; same sex marriage

Minister of the Environment and Drainage Dr Denis Lowe has condemned same sex marriage, and ridiculed childless women in a manner that evokes memories of remarks used by parliamentary colleague Mara Thompson.

Addressing a ceremony in honour of mothers within his Christ Church East constituency, Lowe denounced what he saw as advocacy to legally wed persons of the same gender.

“There is an attempt in certain quarters to advance a legislative call for same-sex marriage, and I do not have any intention, within or without the legislator to support any such notion because I still believe in the biblical way of life”.

During a debate in Parliament on March 8, Thompson had said in an obvious reference to Barbados Labour Party (BLP) leader Mia Mottley and Opposition parliamentarian Santia Bradshaw, that the BLP was being led “by someone who does not have children”, adding, that “she who sits beside her [meaning Bradshaw] was the same thing”.

Lowe took an equally nasty dig Sunday saying, “I don’t buy into the notion of those who perhaps because they have not demonstrated in any way, shape or form, the maternal instinct; because perhaps they have not had the joys of nursing and suckling a young child; perhaps because they have not experienced the joys of raising children”.

He took a further swipe at Mottley, who for all intents and purposes is considered the current alternative choice for Prime Minister, adding, “I am not about to support any idea that the greatness of the nation is bounded up in any individual who does not regard the importance of motherhood, of family, and of marriage according to the biblical standard.

“We want our boys and our girls to grow up in a society where they are not embarrassed because they live in a house where mum is a woman and dad is a man,” he added.