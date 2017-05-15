Lowe takes nasty jab at Mottley; same sex marriage
Minister of the Environment and Drainage Dr Denis Lowe has condemned same sex marriage, and ridiculed childless women in a manner that evokes memories of remarks used by parliamentary colleague Mara Thompson.
Addressing a ceremony in honour of mothers within his Christ Church East constituency, Lowe denounced what he saw as advocacy to legally wed persons of the same gender.
“There is an attempt in certain quarters to advance a legislative call for same-sex marriage, and I do not have any intention, within or without the legislator to support any such notion because I still believe in the biblical way of life”.
During a debate in Parliament on March 8, Thompson had said in an obvious reference to Barbados Labour Party (BLP) leader Mia Mottley and Opposition parliamentarian Santia Bradshaw, that the BLP was being led “by someone who does not have children”, adding, that “she who sits beside her [meaning Bradshaw] was the same thing”.
Lowe took an equally nasty dig Sunday saying, “I don’t buy into the notion of those who perhaps because they have not demonstrated in any way, shape or form, the maternal instinct; because perhaps they have not had the joys of nursing and suckling a young child; perhaps because they have not experienced the joys of raising children”.
He took a further swipe at Mottley, who for all intents and purposes is considered the current alternative choice for Prime Minister, adding, “I am not about to support any idea that the greatness of the nation is bounded up in any individual who does not regard the importance of motherhood, of family, and of marriage according to the biblical standard.
“We want our boys and our girls to grow up in a society where they are not embarrassed because they live in a house where mum is a woman and dad is a man,” he added.
Those in glass houses …..etc., etc.,
stupse like pray tell me how two consenting adults sex life gets to be your damn business? Here’s a novel idea why not run your ministry and leave peoples sex lives to them stupse.
Jac-idiot
He made this statement at a Mother’s Day eBay shouldn’t he wait until he was speaking at an LGBT event
In the back of my mind I can’t help but think a lot of bajans think like him about MIA
This is the only politics DLP used to win election ….lies and propaganda! Last election, they bring up the same arguement that BLP will privatise Barbados. After election, who gave away Browne’s beach to Hyatt? Who gave Sandals 30 years tax break? DLP must go!
@ Mr. Lowe…sooooo what!
Am i missing something here? Base on Dr Lowe’s comments as reported in this article, i don’t see any reference to Ms Mottley at all