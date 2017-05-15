Lowe takes nasty jab at Mottley; same sex marriage

Added by George Alleyne on May 15, 2017.
Minister of the Environment and Drainage Dr Denis Lowe has condemned same sex marriage, and ridiculed childless women in a manner that evokes memories of remarks used by parliamentary colleague Mara Thompson.

Addressing a ceremony in honour of mothers within his Christ Church East constituency, Lowe denounced what he saw as advocacy to legally wed persons of the same gender.

“There is an attempt in certain quarters to advance a legislative call for same-sex marriage, and I do not have any intention, within or without the legislator to support any such notion because I still believe in the biblical way of life”.

During a debate in Parliament on March 8, Thompson had said in an obvious reference to Barbados Labour Party (BLP) leader Mia Mottley and Opposition parliamentarian Santia Bradshaw, that the BLP was being led “by someone who does not have children”, adding, that “she who sits beside her [meaning Bradshaw] was the same thing”.

Lowe took an equally nasty dig Sunday saying, “I don’t buy into the notion of those who perhaps because they have not demonstrated in any way, shape or form, the maternal instinct; because perhaps they have not had the joys of nursing and suckling a young child; perhaps because they have not experienced the joys of raising children”.

He took a further swipe at Mottley, who for all intents and purposes is considered the current alternative choice for Prime Minister, adding, “I am not about to support any idea that the greatness of the nation is bounded up in any individual who does not regard the importance of motherhood, of family, and of marriage according to the biblical standard.

“We want our boys and our girls to grow up in a society where they are not embarrassed because they live in a house where mum is a woman and dad is a man,” he added.

8 Responses to Lowe takes nasty jab at Mottley; same sex marriage

  1. Philip F. Corbin
    Philip F. Corbin May 15, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    Those in glass houses …..etc., etc.,

    Reply
  2. Rubertha Blackman
    Rubertha Blackman May 15, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    stupse like pray tell me how two consenting adults sex life gets to be your damn business? Here’s a novel idea why not run your ministry and leave peoples sex lives to them stupse.

    Reply
  3. Sheldine Dyall
    Sheldine Dyall May 15, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Jac-idiot

    Reply
  4. Antonio Cozier
    Antonio Cozier May 15, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    He made this statement at a Mother’s Day eBay shouldn’t he wait until he was speaking at an LGBT event

    Reply
  5. Dave Person
    Dave Person May 15, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    In the back of my mind I can’t help but think a lot of bajans think like him about MIA

    Reply
  6. Oneil Shalom Mitzvah Hall
    Oneil Shalom Mitzvah Hall May 15, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    This is the only politics DLP used to win election ….lies and propaganda! Last election, they bring up the same arguement that BLP will privatise Barbados. After election, who gave away Browne’s beach to Hyatt? Who gave Sandals 30 years tax break? DLP must go!

    Reply
  7. Sonia Romain
    Sonia Romain May 15, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    @ Mr. Lowe…sooooo what!

    Reply
  8. Joey St
    Joey St May 15, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    Am i missing something here? Base on Dr Lowe’s comments as reported in this article, i don’t see any reference to Ms Mottley at all

    Reply

