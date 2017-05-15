100-year-old mum toast of Newbury Church

It was a full house at the Newbury Church of the Nazarene yesterday as mothers crowded the St George Pentecostal Church to start off their Mother’s Day celebrations with some spiritual enlightenment.

But even as Pastor Wayne Seale celebrated all of them, 99-year-old mother of three Ercilla Sealy, who joined the centenarian club today, was the special guest of honour.

During a lively service, the congregation gave thanks for the life of the former seamstress, also known as ‘Mum Ma’, who has dedicated more than half her life to the church.

Eager to participate in what was the start of her 100th birthday celebrations, Sealy took the microphone and delivered her personal testimony to the packed congregation.

“When we come down to old age and we still have Jesus, he stay all the way with us and we can trust him. . . . I want to trust him till I die. He brought me all the way down to a hundred and I want to thank him. It was not always easy, but thank God it was always Jesus,” proclaimed the island’s newest centenarian.

Sealy was described by close friends and church members as a virtuous, God-fearing woman who dedicated much of her life to missionary work and steering children in the church along the path of righteous.

Following the theme of motherhood and family, Pastor Kenroy Burke suggested that mothers be careful of what legacy they leave behind for generations to follow.

“Mothers today, it does not just end with you. If you sow a seed you never know the type of harvest you will get,” said the visiting pastor. “Be careful of what you sow into your children because the harvest you might get you might not want.”

He urged the mothers in the congregation to carefully nurture their children, as every positive and negative word they expressed and behaviour they exhibited would have a long-lasting impact on their children’s development.

“We have to understand that . . . the main reasons why our children are the way they are, is because of the misjudgements that we make. I’m ever so often reminded that even the things I say to my children will make an eternal impact.

“Life and death is in the power of the tongue, so we could get away because of ignorance in the past with calling them [our children] goats and all sorts of things. But today, . . . with the knowledge that we have, we can’t afford to speak negativity into our children’s lives. By our actions, we show our children what to do with their children,” he added.