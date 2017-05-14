Windies slide in first session as Pakistan scent history

ROSEAU, Dominica, CMC – West Indies’ bid to save the decisive third Test suffered a huge blow when they lost three wickets in the morning session on the final day at Windsor Park here Sunday.

At lunch, the hosts were precariously poised on 73 for four – still requiring a further 231 runs for victory – but more importantly, needing to survive two sessions to deny Pakistan their first Test series win in the Caribbean.

In-form Roston Chase was unbeaten on 19 and partnered by rookie Vishaul Singh on one.

Resuming the morning on seven for one, the Windies lost opener Kraigg Brathwaite for six in the fourth over when he slapped a wide delivery from leg-spinner Yasir Shah to Hasan Ali at cover.

Left-hander Shimron Hetmyer once again flattered to deceive, stroking a 36-ball 25 with three fours before going bowled off-stump by left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir, attempting an expansive drive as the hour approached.

And 10 minutes before lunch, Shai Hope, who had spent 54 balls over 17, perished lbw to a full length delivery from Hasan Ali.

Yasir has been the best bowler with two for 43.