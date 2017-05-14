Pakistan claim historic series win in dramatic finish

ROSEAU, Dominica, CMC – West Indies collapsed to a 101-run defeat with an over left on the final day to concede the third Test and hand Pakistan an historic first series victory on Caribbean soil here Sunday.

Resuming the morning at Windsor Park on seven for one in pursuit of 304 for victory but more importantly, needing to survive the day, West Indies were dismissed for 202, with an over left on a nerve-jangling day.

Roston Chase unveiled a defiant unbeaten 101 but other than for captain Jason Holder’s 22, no other batsman stepped up.

The hosts were undermined by champion leg-spinner Yasir Shah who claimed five for 92 to finish with match figures of eight for 218.

He was supported by seamer debutant seamer Hasan Ali who picked up three for 33.

Pakistan won the three-match series 2-1.