Lawrence T G Memorial celebrating 35 years

The Lawrence T Gay Memorial School kicked off its 35th anniversary celebrations on Saturday with the unveiling of a mural depicting traditional aspects of Barbadian culture.

The mural was painted by Patrick Craigwell, Sade Arthur, Sergeant Christopher Griffith, as well as students and teachers of the school.

Principal Beverley Parris praised the 522 students, saying they were “excellent examples” of the school’s aims and objectives.

“The school produces students who are well disciplined, who show respect for authority, who are self-confident, have developed a quest for knowledge and a desire for future learning. They are creative and are using their talents and skills to contribute to the society, social morally and academically,” explained Parris.

Former student, Reverend Dr Adrian Smith encouraged the students to continue the school’s rich legacy and heritage while shining brightly for God and acknowledging Him in all they do.

“I need you to shine brighter than a diamond. I need you to shine like Jesus.”

Dr Smith also urged the students to diligently pursue their studies and to make the necessary effort and sacrifice.

“I want to encourage every single one of you to shine, to excel, to do your best and to do very well,” he said.