BLP renews call for integrity legislation

The opposition Barbados Labour Party (BLP) has renewed its call on the Freundel Stuart administration to enact integrity legislation that will force people in public life to declare their assets.

The BLP representative for Christ Church East, Senator Wilfred Abrahams, made the call on Saturday following a tour of the constituency with other members of the party.

Abrahams accused the governing Democratic Labour Party (DLP) of endless “corruption and moral decay”.

He said while members of the DLP based their 2007 election campaign on transparency and accountability, they have failed to deliver on their promises.

“I believe that everybody in public office should have to declare their assets, I have nothing to hide,” Abrahams said.

“It cannot be a case where representatives are benefitting on the back of people especially when people are suffering. Every dollar that a representative puts in his pockets is a dollar less to spend on his constituency.”

Abrahams accused the DLP of using delaying the proceedings, noting that the only thing delaying the passing of the integrity legislation is the absence of the Governor General’s signature.

“If this government wanted integrity legislation it would be there already. If this government wanted to have control over election spending it would be there. If they wanted to have oversight over campaign financing it would be there but there is no political will to do that and you have to ask yourself why. Why is this government shying away from its promises when those promises are related to accountability, transparency and integrity?”

Meantime, Abrahams said members of his party are ready to declare their assets.

“We are prepared to declare our incomes, we are prepared to not pay lip service and actually implement the integrity legislation promised by this current government . . . I believe that those in this current government need to backtrack, check their tax filings, if they have them, and confess to the people what they had nine years ago in 2007 and what they have now,” he said.

“I want them to start digging and shaking the family tree and let us know what your brother, your sister, your wife, let us know what your mother had in her bank account seven years ago and what she has now.”

Abrahams who is vying for the seat currently held by the Minister of the Environment, Denis Lowe, said “if you have nothing to hide then the people should know what their public servants make, not just the politicians, the senior civil servants, all the politically exposed people. They all must stand up”.

The attorney also accused the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Commissioner of Police of having “their wings clipped” and have turned a blind eye to the corruption plaguing the island.

Abrahams called for the Cahill Project to be investigated.

“When you shine a bright light in the corners, the rats are going to scatter, let us shine that bright light and let us see who runs,” he said.