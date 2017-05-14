13-year-old girl missing

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Terry-Ann Kayla Nero of Gollop Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael.

She was last seen by a family member outside her residence on Saturday, May 13. At the time, she was wearing a black dress and black slippers.

Nero is 4 ft tall, slim build, has a dark complexion, a long face, erect appearance, pleasant personality, and is considered small for her age. She has natural hair with extensions.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Hastings Police Station at 430-7608/7611, the emergency number 211 or the nearest police station.