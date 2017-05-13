Younis sign off quietly as Windies take control

ROSEAU, Dominica, CMC – Outstanding Pakistani batsmen Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan signed off their illustrious careers with little fanfare as the decisive third Test continued to lurch unpredictably on the penultimate day at Windsor Park on Saturday.

At tea, the visitors had stumbled to 72 for five, an overall lead of 201 runs with just four sessions left in the contest.

Younis, in his final Test innings before retirement, was dismissed on the stroke of tea for a top score of 35 while his captain Misbah perished for two.

Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo (2-5) and fast bowler Shannon Gabriel (2-19) have both taken two wickets apiece.

Resuming from the precarious position of eight for two at lunch, Pakistan made decent if slow progress as Younis and opener Shan Masood (21) added 49 for the third wicket.

Younis faced 73 deliveries and struck three fours while the left-handed Masood hit a single four in a 68-ball knock.

Gabriel, however, struck in the second over following the drinks break, trapping Masood lbw with one that angled in.

Masood’s dismissal triggered a collapse where three wickets in all fell for 15 runs. Misbah followed four overs later, top-edging a sweep at Bishoo to wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich while Younis was on the brink of the safety of tea when he also top-edged a sweep to Kieran Powell at short fine leg.