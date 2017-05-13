Warrens Primary students cozy up with books

It was certainly not a normal school day for students of Warrens Primary School, who strolled into the Mapp Hill, Haggatt Hall, St Michael institution in their pajamas today.

Armed with blankets, pillows and their favourite books, the 130 primary school students waited excitedly for the official start of their pajama party – the fifth activity in what has been a fun-filled Reading Week.

The day’s overcast weather added to the cozy atmosphere as the children snuggled under the covers for storytelling. Using some of Peter Pan’s infamous magic, the classroom was literally transformed into magical wonderland, filled with classic storybooks, such as Anansi the Spider, Goldilocks and the Three Little Bears and Hansel and Gretel.

Principal Kim Davis-Edwards explained that since the school’s inception in 2010, it has been devoted to nurturing the reading habits of its students.

“Reading is the foundation for any and everything . . . it allows children to understand the role of print and comprehension,” the principal said, adding that “without having the skill of reading we are lost”.

She also said while it was important in a technological era to equip students with the necessary tools to allow them to read books online, her preference was still for the “dog-eared” approach.

“I think children need to more communicate with a book and not more so with technology,” she explained.