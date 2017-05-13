Teen remanded for his own protection

Prosecutor Station Sergeant Neville Reid Friday successfully argued for an 18-year-old accused of shooting at another man to be remanded to prison.

As a result, Kriskoff Reddonie Temar Puckerin of Rockhampton Road, Jackson, St Michael Friday spent his first of 28 days at HMP Dodds.

It is alleged that Puckerin unlawfully and maliciously engaged in conduct which placed Avery Sealy in danger of death or serious bodily harm on April 10.

The teen was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he made his first appearance before Magistrate Douglas Frederick.

“There is a need to protect the virtual complainant from the accused and the accused from himself,” the police prosecutor told the magistrate who presided over the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

Reid also pointed out that there was bad blood between the two parties and a firearm was allegedly used in the commission of the offence. The Crown’s representative also indicated that efforts were being made to recover the weapon and it was the prosecution’s belief that Puckerin would frustrate that if granted bail.

“The fella, Avery Sealy, he feels that it’s me that shot at him but it was not me, Sir,” the accused man said as he began his bail application.

The magistrate questioned the young man about where he believed would be safe for him to stay given the situation.

“The safest place for me is to move out of Jackson, Sir,” was Puckerin’s reply, even as he explained that “this incident happen in April and I was seeing de man all after that”.

“This is the first time that this ever happen. From young, he duh never like me and I duh never like he and he mother didn’t like my mother and ting, Sir,” he added.

But telling him, “you are in danger”, Magistrate Frederick remanded Puckerin into custody until June 9.