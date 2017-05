Pakistan (376 & 174-8 decl.) vs West Indies (247) & 7-1– 4th day, 3rd Test

ROSEAU, Dominica, CMC – West Indies, set 304 for victory, ended day four of the third and final Test against Pakistan on seven for one at Windsor Park here Saturday.

Scores:

PAKISTAN 376 (Azhar Ali 127, Misbah-ul-Haq 59, Babar Azam 55, Sarfraz Ahmed 51; Roston Chase 4-103, Jason Holder 3-71, Devendra Bishoo 2-61) & 174 for eight decl. (Yasir Shah 38 not out, Younis Khan 35, Mohammad Amir 27, Shan Masood 21; Alzarri Joseph 3-53, Shannon Gabriel 2-24, Devendra Bishoo 2-54)

WEST INDIES 247 (Roston Chase 69, Kieran Powell 31, Jason Holder 30 not out, Kraigg Brathwaite 29, Shai Hope 29; Mohammad Abbas 5-46, Yasir Shah 3-126) and seven for one.