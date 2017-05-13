No time to be ‘giddy’, warns Mottley

Opposition Leader Mia Mottley last night warned party supporters that now was not the time for them to get ‘giddy’, even though the political winds appear to be turning in their favour.

Mottley was speaking against the backdrop of Wednesday’s landslide victory in the Bahamas by the opposition Free National Movement, led by Dr Hubert Minnis, which crushed the Progressive Liberal Party of incumbent Prime Minister Perry Christie by 34 to five, ending the PLP’s five-year rule.

However, Mottley is not about to pop the champagne cork here just yet, even though there were other encouraging signs that a political change wind was blowing across the Caribbean.

Apart from the Bahamas, she pointed to recent wins by opposition parties in Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago, but called on her supporters to hold back on any premature victory celebrations.

“I ask all of us to recognize and don’t be giddy by the fact that governments have lost easily in the region, like last night,” Mottley said, while cautioning that “it is not an election we are trying to win, it is a country we are trying to transform”.

Before a packed audience at the Grand Salle, she however boasted that “there is wind in our sail. There is no doubt about that”.

However, “the wind in our sail can only move to carry us to shore safely,” she added, while explaining that her ultimate objective was to take the BLP ashore “not as 30 candidates, but as 30 people representing the dreams and aspirations of a Barbados that is ready to be liberated again”.

Mottley stressed that even though the immediate goal was to win the next election constitutionally due next year, the long term objective was to bring about a “revolution” that carries with it the spirit of transformation and should guide the next 25 to 30 years of Barbados’ development.

The BLP leader said that without such understanding, “then we shall not be successful in the mission”.